Eve’s new smart light switch has dimmer controls and Matter compatibility

Eve has launched its first ever smart light switch with dimmer. The new Eve Dimmer Switch has a hybrid button and dimmer design and has Matter-over-Thread compatibility, allowing for voice controls and easier functionality – but there’s a slight catch if you’re based in the UK.

Installing a smart light switch can give you better control over your best smart lights and means you don’t always have to use an app – if you’re app averse like I am! Eve has released a wall light switch before, but the Eve Dimmer Switch is the first time the brand has made one with dimmer functionality.

The Eve Dimmer Switch allows you to control your lights using the Eve app or with your voice. It has a touch button and rocker dimmer design so you can use it to adjust the bulb’s brightness with the dimmer or simply turn your lights on or off with the button.

Eve has added Matter-over-Thread to many of its smart products and the Eve Dimmer Switch is no exception. The light switch is Matter-enabled and supported by the Eve app, Apple Home and Google Home. It can be controlled by both iPhone and Android devices, and voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Eve app allows users to control your lights, create automation, set schedules and monitor your energy usage. The automations via the app mean you can set your lights to turn on and off at certain times as well as based on presence and motion detection.

To use the Eve Dimmer Switch, you’ll need the latest version of iOS/iPadOS or Android 8.1 or later. Users will also need a hub of your chosen platform for more seamless controls and integration to your smart home ecosystem.

So, on to the ‘catch’. As of writing, the Eve Dimmer Switch will only be available in the US and Canada, so UK and European customers will have to wait. The product is expected to ship in mid-March and has the same pricing as the existing Eve Light Switch at $49.95 USD / $74.95 CDN.