Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames

QUICK SUMMARY
Arlo has launched a new fire detection feature that’s compatible with its existing indoor and outdoor cameras.
It’s available on the Arlo Secure 5 Plus subscription plan.
Arlo has announced a fire detection feature that uses AI technology to detect flames and smoke. Compatible with Arlo’s existing collection of indoor and outdoor security cameras, the new technology is available on the latest update to the Arlo Secure 5 Plus subscription plan.
Today’s smart security cameras have a range of intelligent features that can help keep your home protected from intruders and alert you to disturbances. Some security cameras can also alert you to fires by detecting smoke and a difference of temperature, although these fire detection features are typically only available if your camera has thermal imaging or video smoke capabilities.
With fire safety in mind, Arlo has released a new fire detection feature that uses AI technology to detect flames and alert users immediately, whether they’re at home or away. Arlo’s new fire detection technology is designed to add an extra layer of protection alongside your traditional smoke detector, so you have more time to contact emergency services or protect and evacuate your home.
Crucially with this feature, Arlo’s new fire detection can identify fire in its earliest stages. Smoke takes more time to spread and detect, while flames are pretty visible almost immediately, so the Arlo fire detection technology can recognise the signs of fire much quicker and respond accordingly.
This feature is available through the Arlo Secure 5 Plus plan. It’s also compatible with existing indoor and outdoor cameras from Arlo, so you don’t have to purchase any additional devices or equipment to use the new fire detection system.
Arlo’s new fire detection feature is available on the latest update to the Arlo Secure 5 Plus subscription plan. As of writing, I’ve only seen this feature in reference to the Hong Kong version, but as it’s compatible with existing Arlo cameras, you should theoretically be able to activate this feature if you already have an Arlo Secure 5 Plus plan.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she's written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms.
