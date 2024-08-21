Amazon’s best Echo Show smart display is the cheapest it’s ever been

The Amazon Echo product line is considered some of the best smart speakers you can buy. But despite the popularity of its Dot speakers, the real stars of the show are the brand’s line of Echo Show smart displays.

Amazon has dropped its prices across its Echo, Fire, Ring and Kindle devices , but the best deal from this impromptu sale is on the third and latest generation of the Echo Show 8, which is the cheapest it’s ever been right now.

View the Amazon Echo Show 8 deal

Originally priced at £149.99, the Echo Show 8 is now just £99.99, saving shoppers £50 (33%) on Amazon’s best smart display and speaker. Now under £100, this price cut takes the Echo Show 8 down to its cheapest ever price.

I got the chance to try it for my Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) review and I gave the device five stars. As a smart home enthusiast, I loved how easy and convenient it was to have all my smart devices in one place, and enjoyed having the Alexa voice assistant at my beck and call.

To view the Echo Show 8 deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon. The retailer has slashed its prices on multiple Echo devices, so I’ve included some other personal favourites that are worth your money below.

Echo Show 8 (3rd generation, 2023 release): was £149.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

The five star Echo Show 8 is now under £100 at Amazon. The smart speaker, display, hub and virtual assistant all in one has impressively clear audio, helpful voice commands and a stylish yet subtle design. Compared to its predecessors, the Echo Show 8 is much more powerful and intuitive – smart home fans will love it.

Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release): was £54.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon

Get 45% off the fifth generation of the Echo Dot in the Amazon sale. This small yet mighty smart speaker has improved and clearer audio, making it perfect for listening to music, podcasts and radio. It can easily fit into your everyday routine and can connect to other smart devices and even act as a Wi-Fi extender with eero built in.