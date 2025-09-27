My favourite Simba mattress is 25% off in this rare sleep deal – but be quick!

My favourite Simba mattress hasn’t been this cheap in a while…

Simba has just launched its September sleep sale with up to 25% off selected mattresses in its Hybrid collection – but you’ll need to be quick as the sale ends on 29th September!

Shop the Simba September sale

Simba is one of the best mattress brands that we’ve tried on T3, due to their comfortable layers, unrivalled support and stylish yet functional designs. Simba doesn’t often drop their prices, so the September sale is a big deal and is offering savings on all its sleep accessories.

The Simba Hybrid Pro is T3’s favourite mattress from the brand, and it got five stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro review . Made up of eight layers and with a 28cm depth, the Simba Hybrid Pro is medium-firm and cooling and supportive.

To help you find the best savings possible – and before the sale ends on Monday – I’ve rounded up the three best Simba mattress deals from its September sale. Shoppers can also get up to 20% off pillows and duvets, and 15% off beds for a full sleep upgrade.

Simba Hybrid Pro: get 25% off: at Simba Sleep Save over £300 on the Simba Hybrid Pro in the September sale. This premium mattress has a soft, comfortable top and supporting layers underneath. It has great temperature regulation and motion isolation, too. Single: was £799, now £647.19 Double: was £1,199, now £959.20 King: was £1,299, now £987.24

Simba Hybrid Luxe: get 25% off: at Simba Sleep The Simba Hybrid Luxe is now 25% off at Simba. With 10 scientifically-engineered layers of foam and springs, the Simba Hybrid Luxe is supremely comfortable and offers a great balance and alignment for the body. Read our Simba Hybrid Luxe review for more details. Single: was £1,199, now £899.25 Double: was £1,699, now £1,274.25 King: was £1,799, now £1,349.25