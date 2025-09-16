Eve’s best hybrid mattress is up to £480 off in this cheap sleep deal!

If you’re looking for a new mattress, you’re in luck as Eve Sleep is running its latest sale, offering up to 50% off its best mattresses , duvets, pillows and other sleep accessories.

The best deal I’ve found is on its Eve Premium Hybrid mattress which is up to £480 off in the Eve sale with discounts available on all sizes.

Shop the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress deal

Get up to 50% off in Eve Sleep’s sale

With 42% off, the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress is available in double, king and super king sizes – I’ve listed the full pricing breakdowns and savings below.

In our Eve Premium Hybrid mattress review , our reviewer commented that it “delivers a firmer, supportive sleep surface with dreamy cushioning that almost makes you feel like you're floating on it. Temperature regulation is excellent, making this a top choice for those who struggle to stay cool at night.”

Eve Premium Hybrid mattress: get 42% off: at eve sleep Save up to £480 on the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress at Eve Sleep. This hybrid mattress features five layers of springs and foam that cradle and support your body to offer amazing comfort and to reduce aches and pains. At 28cm depth, it’s on the firmer side but it acts similarly to a memory foam mattress so you get that slight sinking feeling. Double: was £949, now £549 King: was £1,049, now £629 Super king: was £1,199, now £719 Read more ▼

Want more Eve Sleep savings all year round? Check out these Eve sales, deals and discount codes or take a look at these cheap mattress deals for offers from Simba, Emma, OTTY and more.