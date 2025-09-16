Eve’s best hybrid mattress is up to £480 off in this cheap sleep deal!
If you’re looking for a new mattress, you’re in luck as Eve Sleep is running its latest sale, offering up to 50% off its best mattresses, duvets, pillows and other sleep accessories.
The best deal I’ve found is on its Eve Premium Hybrid mattress which is up to £480 off in the Eve sale with discounts available on all sizes.
With 42% off, the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress is available in double, king and super king sizes – I’ve listed the full pricing breakdowns and savings below.
In our Eve Premium Hybrid mattress review, our reviewer commented that it “delivers a firmer, supportive sleep surface with dreamy cushioning that almost makes you feel like you're floating on it. Temperature regulation is excellent, making this a top choice for those who struggle to stay cool at night.”
Save up to £480 on the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress at Eve Sleep. This hybrid mattress features five layers of springs and foam that cradle and support your body to offer amazing comfort and to reduce aches and pains. At 28cm depth, it’s on the firmer side but it acts similarly to a memory foam mattress so you get that slight sinking feeling.
Double: was £949, now £549
King: was £1,049, now £629
Super king: was £1,199, now £719
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
