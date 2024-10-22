Stanley Tucci’s GreenPan collaboration could give Le Creuset a run for its money

QUICK SUMMARY
Stanley Tucci’s collaboration with GreenPan is available at John Lewis. The cookware collection uses Woven Induction technology to evenly distribute heat and each pan comes in stunning colours with champagne handles.
Prices on the TUCCI by GreenPan collection start at £99.95.
Stanley Tucci’s popular collaboration with GreenPan is finally available at John Lewis – and I want the entire collection. The TUCCI by GreenPan range includes frying pans, saucepans, casserole dishes and lids, made from high quality stainless steel and crafted in beautiful colours.
Aside from his award-winning movies, actor Stanley Tucci has become well known for his love of cooking which he’s shown off on Instagram, his Searching For Italy series and his very own cookbook. Earlier this year, he also launched his first cookware collection in partnership with GreenPan and it could give Le Creuset a run for its money.
In keeping with Tucci’s heritage and TV series, the TUCCI by GreenPan collection is made in GreenPan’s factory in Italy, and each pan, dish and lid uses Woven Induction technology for even heat distribution and long-lasting durability. The materials used in the collection are also scratch and warp resistant, but still brown and sear foods perfectly.
Within the TUCCI by GreenPan collection are 16 - 20cm saucepans, a sauté pan, a Dutch Oven and frying pans, including sets and covered frying pans. A main standout from the collection is the Stanley Pan, which measures 33cm and comes with a weighted glass lid.
While you can buy products from the collection individually, the TUCCI by GreenPan also features an 11-Piece Cookware Set. The bundle includes two frying pans, two saucepans, one sauté pan, one pasta pot, plus lids and inserts. It’ll set you back £799.95, but it’ll completely cover every cooking job in the kitchen.
The base of each pan from the TUCCI by GreenPan collection features tight bands of stainless steel that form together to make a 5mm thick base that offers maximum induction efficiency. They can also withstand up to 600-degrees and can be used on all ovens and stovetops, including induction hobs.
The design of the TUCCI by GreenPan line is inspired by the colours of Tucci’s home and personal style. Each pan is available in white, teal and black, and the handles have a PVD coating and champagne colour.
The TUCCI by GreenPan collection is available to buy now at John Lewis. Prices vary from £99.95 on a singular 20cm frying pan and go up to £799.95 for the full 11-Piece Cookware Set.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
