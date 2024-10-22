Stanley Tucci’s GreenPan collaboration could give Le Creuset a run for its money

QUICK SUMMARY Stanley Tucci’s collaboration with GreenPan is available at John Lewis. The cookware collection uses Woven Induction technology to evenly distribute heat and each pan comes in stunning colours with champagne handles. Prices on the TUCCI by GreenPan collection start at £99.95.

Stanley Tucci’s popular collaboration with GreenPan is finally available at John Lewis – and I want the entire collection. The TUCCI by GreenPan range includes frying pans, saucepans, casserole dishes and lids, made from high quality stainless steel and crafted in beautiful colours.

Aside from his award-winning movies, actor Stanley Tucci has become well known for his love of cooking which he’s shown off on Instagram, his Searching For Italy series and his very own cookbook. Earlier this year, he also launched his first cookware collection in partnership with GreenPan and it could give Le Creuset a run for its money.

In keeping with Tucci’s heritage and TV series, the TUCCI by GreenPan collection is made in GreenPan’s factory in Italy, and each pan, dish and lid uses Woven Induction technology for even heat distribution and long-lasting durability. The materials used in the collection are also scratch and warp resistant, but still brown and sear foods perfectly.

Within the TUCCI by GreenPan collection are 16 - 20cm saucepans, a sauté pan, a Dutch Oven and frying pans, including sets and covered frying pans . A main standout from the collection is the Stanley Pan, which measures 33cm and comes with a weighted glass lid.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

While you can buy products from the collection individually, the TUCCI by GreenPan also features an 11-Piece Cookware Set . The bundle includes two frying pans, two saucepans, one sauté pan, one pasta pot, plus lids and inserts. It’ll set you back £799.95, but it’ll completely cover every cooking job in the kitchen.

The base of each pan from the TUCCI by GreenPan collection features tight bands of stainless steel that form together to make a 5mm thick base that offers maximum induction efficiency. They can also withstand up to 600-degrees and can be used on all ovens and stovetops, including induction hobs .

The design of the TUCCI by GreenPan line is inspired by the colours of Tucci’s home and personal style. Each pan is available in white, teal and black, and the handles have a PVD coating and champagne colour.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors