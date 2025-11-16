I've been testing beer pumps for years and my top choice is now the cheapest I've ever seen for Black Friday
The PerfectDraft beer dispensers have up to £250 off right now – and that includes the beer
I've used several different beer dispensers in my time as a tech journalist, including some that even brew the beer. But few have come close to the PerfectDraft for me, which I've always found aptly-named – it pours the perfect pint.
Now you can find out for yourself and save a whole lot of cash in the process. PerfectDraft has huge discounts across its entire range of machines for Black Friday, including the standard models and the one I own, the PerfectDraft Pro.
There are a vast number of bundle deals across the UK PerfectDraft site, for a machine, keg and even branded glasses and accessories, with savings in excess of £150 for the newest member of the family – the PerfectDraft Pro in black.
And there are even great deals if you already own one of the pumps, with big bargains on kegs. So check out the below and save yourself a bundle on beer.
Get the limited edition PerfectDraft Pro in black with one of the nation's favourite IPAs, plus two BrewDog pint glasses for much less than the usual price of just the beer pump itself.
If you're a fan of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime Video, you may well recognise Hawkstone – it's Jeremy Clarkson's own beer brand. And this lager deal is excellent when paired with the original PerfectDraft Pro.
If you fancy a different kind of tipple, the entry-level PerfectDraft Black (made by Philips) is available with a Kopparberg flavoured cider keg with almost half off.
There are several keg deals on the PerfectDraft site right now, including this on one of my favourite lagers – Camden Hells. It works out about £2.40 per pint – a darn sight cheaper than an actual pint in an actual Camden pub.
What's the difference between the PerfectDraft machines
There are many additional deals across the PerfectDraft range, including starter bundles for each of the four different machines.
Two of them are essentially the same – the PerfectDraft Pro and PerfectDraft Pro Black – save for the colour. However, they offer more features than the original PerfectDraft and entry-level PerfectDraft Black. Here's what you can expect:
PerfectDraft Black
Made by Philips, the entry option, the PerfectDraft Black is compatible with all 6L kegs and includes the brand's PerfectPour technology, but doesn't show you the temperature or an estimation of how much beer is left. It will maintain a steady 3°C and keep your beer fresh for 30 days.
PerfectDraft
The original PerfectDraft machine has all of the same features as the Black model, but adds a live temperature readout and a bar that indicates how much beer is left in the keg. It too is made by Philips.
PrefectDraft Pro
Coming in silver and the newer, limited edition black, the PerfectDraft Pro ups the ante when it comes to controlling your beer pouring. You get all the same features as the PerfectDraft, but it adds the ability to choose the temperature to suit the beer – from 0 to 12°C. It can also be set to schedule cooling programmes, and can be updated over the air.
All of the machines are compatible with a dedicated iPhone and Android app, but it's only the PerfectDraft Pro models that can be adjusted remotely using it.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.