I've been testing beer pumps for years and my top choice is now the cheapest I've ever seen for Black Friday

I've used several different beer dispensers in my time as a tech journalist, including some that even brew the beer. But few have come close to the PerfectDraft for me, which I've always found aptly-named – it pours the perfect pint.

Now you can find out for yourself and save a whole lot of cash in the process. PerfectDraft has huge discounts across its entire range of machines for Black Friday, including the standard models and the one I own, the PerfectDraft Pro.

There are a vast number of bundle deals across the UK PerfectDraft site, for a machine, keg and even branded glasses and accessories, with savings in excess of £150 for the newest member of the family – the PerfectDraft Pro in black.

And there are even great deals if you already own one of the pumps, with big bargains on kegs. So check out the below and save yourself a bundle on beer.

Save 23% PerfectDraft Camden Hells Lager 6L Keg: was £39.95 now £30.71 at perfectdraft.com There are several keg deals on the PerfectDraft site right now, including this on one of my favourite lagers – Camden Hells. It works out about £2.40 per pint – a darn sight cheaper than an actual pint in an actual Camden pub.

What's the difference between the PerfectDraft machines

There are many additional deals across the PerfectDraft range, including starter bundles for each of the four different machines.

Two of them are essentially the same – the PerfectDraft Pro and PerfectDraft Pro Black – save for the colour. However, they offer more features than the original PerfectDraft and entry-level PerfectDraft Black. Here's what you can expect:

PerfectDraft Black

Made by Philips, the entry option, the PerfectDraft Black is compatible with all 6L kegs and includes the brand's PerfectPour technology, but doesn't show you the temperature or an estimation of how much beer is left. It will maintain a steady 3°C and keep your beer fresh for 30 days.

PerfectDraft

The original PerfectDraft machine has all of the same features as the Black model, but adds a live temperature readout and a bar that indicates how much beer is left in the keg. It too is made by Philips.

PrefectDraft Pro

Coming in silver and the newer, limited edition black, the PerfectDraft Pro ups the ante when it comes to controlling your beer pouring. You get all the same features as the PerfectDraft, but it adds the ability to choose the temperature to suit the beer – from 0 to 12°C. It can also be set to schedule cooling programmes, and can be updated over the air.

All of the machines are compatible with a dedicated iPhone and Android app, but it's only the PerfectDraft Pro models that can be adjusted remotely using it.