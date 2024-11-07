PerfectDraft's new machine is the perfect gift for beer lovers this Christmas

QUICK SUMMARY PerfectDraft has released a new beer machine just weeks ahead of Christmas, the PerfectDraft Black. It features an improved design and sleek new colourway, making it a perfect gift for beer lovers this festive season.

There's no doubt that beer keg machines have risen in popularity recently, especially since the days of the pandemic. They essentially bring pub-quality pints to your front door, and who wouldn't want that?

Well, PerfectDraft has hit the nail on the head by releasing a brand new machine just weeks ahead of Christmas. The PerfectDraft Black features a sleek matte black finish with a scratch-resistant design, giving it a more modern, minimalist look.

It has the same core functionalities as the original PerfectDraft machine, both chilling beer at an optimal 3°C and featuring a display that shows the temperature, remaining volume and freshness countdown.

(Image credit: PerfectDraft)

If you're interested, there's currently a PerfectDraft Black Peroni Starter Bundle reduced on the site. It includes the PerfectDraft Black itself, a 6-litre Peroni keg and two Peroni pint glasses. Check it out below:

If you're looking for a more advanced machine, PerfectDraft also has the PerfectDraft Pro. It features an adjustable temperature control (allowing users to set the temperature between 0°C and 12°C for different beer styles) and app connectivity. This is ideal if you’re looking for more control and fine the standard or Black versions a little simple.

