Ninja’s new coffee machine announcement means the original Luxe Café is officially on sale
Grab yours now!
If you missed the news the other day, you won't know that Ninja has officially announced its second-ever coffee machine, the Ninja Prestige DualBrew System. We haven’t had a chance to try it yet here at T3, but it looks pretty impressive, especially given just how much it can do.
Of course, you know the drill. Whenever a brand drops a new model, it usually means the original gets discounted. I had a quick look this morning to see if that was the case, and was happy to find that it is.
That means the Ninja Luxe Café is currently reduced on a number of sites, but the biggest discount I found is at John Lewis, which you can see below.
The Luxe Café Premier is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that lets you brew espresso, cold brew and filter coffee in minutes. It features a built-in grinder, simplifying the process of making freshly ground coffee at home, and is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality results without complicated steps.
As mentioned, I reviewed the Ninja Luxe Café last year, and found its 3-in-1 functionality makes it a fantastic all-in-one option. It’s packed with clever features, like Barista Assist Technology and a hands-free integrated milk frother, and it’s also incredibly easy to use.
It’s already very affordable for one of the best bean to cup coffee machines, so this discount just makes it an even better deal. I’d definitely recommend it, especially if you prefer a bean to cup setup over pods or pre-ground coffee, which is the route the new Ninja machine takes.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.