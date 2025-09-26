If you missed the news the other day, you won't know that Ninja has officially announced its second-ever coffee machine, the Ninja Prestige DualBrew System. We haven’t had a chance to try it yet here at T3, but it looks pretty impressive, especially given just how much it can do.

Of course, you know the drill. Whenever a brand drops a new model, it usually means the original gets discounted. I had a quick look this morning to see if that was the case, and was happy to find that it is.

That means the Ninja Luxe Café is currently reduced on a number of sites, but the biggest discount I found is at John Lewis, which you can see below.

Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series: was £549 now £484.36 at John Lewis The Luxe Café Premier is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that lets you brew espresso, cold brew and filter coffee in minutes. It features a built-in grinder, simplifying the process of making freshly ground coffee at home, and is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality results without complicated steps.

As mentioned, I reviewed the Ninja Luxe Café last year, and found its 3-in-1 functionality makes it a fantastic all-in-one option. It’s packed with clever features, like Barista Assist Technology and a hands-free integrated milk frother, and it’s also incredibly easy to use.

It’s already very affordable for one of the best bean to cup coffee machines, so this discount just makes it an even better deal. I’d definitely recommend it, especially if you prefer a bean to cup setup over pods or pre-ground coffee, which is the route the new Ninja machine takes.