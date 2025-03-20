Therabody’s new skincare device depuffs skin while you’re on the go

QUICK SUMMARY Therabody has launched the TheraFace Depuffing Wand, a portable skincare device. It offers both cold and hot treatments to reduce puffiness, encourage circulation and improve complexion.

Therabody has expanded its beauty tech range with the new TheraFace Depuffing Wand. The new skincare device is the brand’s most portable product yet and is designed to depuff the skin while you’re on the go.

While Therabody is arguably best known for its recovery products, like massage guns , the brand has since expanded into beauty. In the collection is the TheraFace PRO , a facial therapy device which looks like a mini massage gun, and the TheraFace Mask , a full LED face mask that uses lights and vibrations to improve the skin.

Now, Therabody has expanded its beauty line with the new TheraFace Depuffing Wand , its most portable skincare device to date. Instead of a full mask or multiple accessories, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand mainly focuses on reducing puffiness, although it can cater to other skin concerns.

The aptly named TheraFace Depuffing Wand is a petite handheld device which is no bigger than a deodorant can. Available in white or indigo, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand is conveniently travel-sized and can depuff your skin while you’re travelling. It also has a curved applicator tip which better moulds to the face, particularly around the eye area.

Similar to the TheraFace PRO, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand is powered by Cryothermal technology and combines both cold and hot treatments to care for the skin. The cold treatment works to reduce puffiness around the eyes and the hot treatment promotes circulation and opens the pores for better skincare absorption.

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand can quickly reach the calibrated temperatures, so you don’t need to put it in the freezer to get it cold, like you would with ice rollers. The temperatures stay consistent while you use it and the treatments are designed to refresh the skin by decreasing dark circles and revitalising the complexion.

As the TheraFace Depuffing Wand doesn’t require or come with any product like moisturiser, you can use it on bare skin and it can easily become part of your skincare routine. The TheraFace Depuffing Wand has also been clinically tested with participants showing that they experienced a decrease in puffiness after using it.

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand was announced alongside two new products designed to expand its wellness categories. This included the Therabody ThermBlack LED , a belt that offers LED light, heat therapy and vibration therapy and the third generation of its Theragun Mini . All devices are extremely affordable, too.

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand is priced at £125 and is available to buy at Therabody and John Lewis .