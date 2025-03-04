Therabody's ThermBack LED could be the answer to lower back pain – and no, it's not a massage gun

Lower back pain is common, especially for those of us, like myself, who spend most of the day typing at a desk. While dynamic stretches and massage guns help, wouldn't it be great to have a device for relief while sitting at your desk—without resorting to a hot water bottle? Enter the ThermBack LED, a new product from Therabody that could finally put an end to my bad back days for good.

The device is essentially a big belt that can deliver four types of treatments, including LED light therapy, heat therapy, vibration therapy and far infrared. These targeted treatments work in unison to ease tension, enhance mobility, reduce stiffness, and speed up recovery, apparently offering better results than heat therapy alone.

According to Therabody, it’s the first product on the market to deliver this treatment combination, making it the most advanced back wrap device on the market.

On the side of the device is a small monitor that allows you to select your treatment and it has an adjustable design so that you can customise it to fit your body type comfortably.

Whether you’re working at your desk, relaxing on the sofa or moving about the house, the ThermBack LED can provide continuous, soothing relief to keep you comfortable and pain-free throughout your day.

As it’s Therabody it’s not exactly cheap and will set you back £219, although, we don’t think it’s that bad. In fact, it costs less than quite a few of their massage guns.

Speaking of massage guns, a Third Generation of the Theragun Mini has also been released (£175, Therabody), which is 30% smaller and lighter than the original with an improved ergonomic grip.

The recovery device can also be paired at no extra cost with Coach by Therabody through the Therabody app, offering personalised, real-time recovery routines, and is available in two colourways—black and desert rose.

Want to level up your recovery? Both devices are available to buy now at the official Therabody website.

