Forget Big Green Egg, B&Q launches an orange egg-shaped barbecue – and it’s so much cheaper
Move over Big Green Egg, it’s now the ‘Big Orange Egg’s’ time to shine
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QUICK SUMMARY
B&Q has launched the GoodHome Sagami 21” Ceramic Egg BBQ, an orange egg-shaped barbecue that looks similar to a Big Green Egg.
Priced at £500, the GoodHome Sagami 21” Ceramic Egg BBQ has stainless steel cooking grates, bamboo handles and a ceramic orange body.
Forget Big Green Egg, it’s time for the ‘Big Orange Egg’! B&Q has just launched the new GoodHome Sagami 21” Ceramic Egg BBQ, an orange egg-shaped barbecue that looks suspiciously like the iconic Big Green Egg, except this model is significantly cheaper.
One of the most recognisable and iconic styles of barbecue is a kamado grill, a Japanese-inspired egg-shaped, ceramic charcoal grill. Known for its looks, heat retention and insulation, this style of barbecue is extremely popular, and has become synonymous with brands like Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe – see our Big Green Egg vs Kamado Joe showdown for more details.
But the style doesn’t technically ‘belong’ to anyone which is why many other brands have made their own versions. For example, last year, supermarket giant Lidl debuted a ceramic egg barbecue dupe in its stores, and now, it’s B&Q’s turn.Article continues below
Now available online at B&Q, the GoodHome Sagami 21” Ceramic Egg BBQ looks almost identical to a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe, but it’s orange! The grill is made from ceramic and features cast iron vents, stainless steel air vents and cooking grids, and bamboo handles.
Aside from its good looks, the GoodHome Sagami 21” Ceramic Egg BBQ is extremely versatile, and can be used to grill, smoke, sear and even bake. Its grill measures 460mm and can cook up to eight people at a time, so it’s a definite contender for your garden this barbecue season.
Inside the lid of the GoodHome Sagami 21” Ceramic Egg BBQ is a cast iron vent and a built-in thermometer for precise temperature control. Due to its expert heat retention, it requires minimal fuel use and the controls are easy to use. The grill also has two side tables that can fold away, and four wheels so you can move it around your garden.
Compared to a Big Green Egg or a Kamado Joe which typically cost over £1,000, the GoodHome Sagami 21” Ceramic Egg BBQ is significantly less expensive and almost half the price of its competitors. It’s available to buy for £500 at B&Q.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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