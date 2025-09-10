This top-rated dehumidifier is down in price on Amazon just in time for winter

When it comes to keeping damp at bay in the colder months, there are plenty of tricks out there, but investing in one of the best dehumidifiers is still one of the most reliable. They help reduce moisture in the air, stop mould in its tracks, and make life a lot more comfortable if your home is prone to damp.

Right now, Amazon’s best-rated option has had a generous 21% price cut. The Devola Low Energy Dehumidifier is quiet at just 36dB on full speed but still powerful, extracting up to 12 litres of moisture per day even in chilly rooms as low as 5°C.

It automatically switches off when the tank is full, but you also get a continuous drainage hose if you’d rather just let it run. With built-in castors and a carry handle, it’s easy to wheel from room to room.

As a bonus, there’s also a laundry-drying mode, which perfect for when you can’t get clothes out on the line. All in all, it’s a versatile, low-hassle way to keep your home fresher and drier this winter.

Interested in more? Check out the 7 mistakes everyone makes with dehumidifiers!