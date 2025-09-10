This top-rated dehumidifier is down in price on Amazon just in time for winter
Say goodbye to any mould or damp with this deal
When it comes to keeping damp at bay in the colder months, there are plenty of tricks out there, but investing in one of the best dehumidifiers is still one of the most reliable. They help reduce moisture in the air, stop mould in its tracks, and make life a lot more comfortable if your home is prone to damp.
Right now, Amazon’s best-rated option has had a generous 21% price cut. The Devola Low Energy Dehumidifier is quiet at just 36dB on full speed but still powerful, extracting up to 12 litres of moisture per day even in chilly rooms as low as 5°C.
Rated 4.1 stars on Amazon, the Devola 12L/day Low Energy Dehumidifier is well loved for its affordable price point and efficient moisture extraction.
It automatically switches off when the tank is full, but you also get a continuous drainage hose if you’d rather just let it run. With built-in castors and a carry handle, it’s easy to wheel from room to room.
As a bonus, there’s also a laundry-drying mode, which perfect for when you can’t get clothes out on the line. All in all, it’s a versatile, low-hassle way to keep your home fresher and drier this winter.
Interested in more? Check out the 7 mistakes everyone makes with dehumidifiers!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.