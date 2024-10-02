Ooni upgrades its Karu pizza oven with a bigger size and app connectivity

QUICK SUMMARY Ooni has launched the Karu 2 Pro, its latest multi-fuel pizza oven. The new Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a bigger cooking space, an extra-large glass door and a digital temperature hub for precise results. The Ooni Karu 2 Pro will be priced at £699 / $799.

Outdoor pizza oven company, Ooni has just launched its new pizza oven, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro. Based on the original Karu design, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a bigger cooking space and viewing window than its predecessor, and a digital temperature hub that offers more precise and customisable cooking.

As one of the best pizza oven brands you can buy today, 2024 has been a big year for Ooni. Earlier this year, Ooni launched its biggest ever pizza oven , the Ooni Koda 2 Max which offers dual-zone cooking and a massive 24-inch cooking space. But now, Ooni has expanded its popular Karu line with the new Karu 2 Pro.

The Karu pizza ovens from Ooni are the brand’s only multi-fuel options to date, meaning they can use wood, charcoal and gas to make pizzas and other foods. The Ooni Karu 2 Pro is no exception and still has most of the functionalities that the previous Karu models have – and it looks almost identical to the Karu 16 with its powder-coated carbon steel body and chimney.

So, what makes the Ooni Karu 2 Pro stand out from the rest? Firstly, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a big 17-inch cooking surface that can cook up to 16-inch pizzas comfortably, as well as whole chickens and tomahawk steaks. It also has an extra-large fuel tray for longer cooking times and versatile wood and charcoal cooking.

(Image credit: Ooni)

Similar to the Karu 16, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a glass door so you can see what’s happening inside it without opening the door, and without an open mouth that can let cold air in and disrupt your cooking. With Ooni’s ClearView technology, the door resists ash and soot so it’s easier to see through and clean – plus the Ooni Karu 2 Pro’s door is extra large compared to the Karu 16.

The most impressive feature of the Ooni Karu 2 Pro is its integrated Ooni Connect Digital Temperature Hub. It’s the second model from Ooni to receive this connectivity – the first being the Koda 2 Max – and it puts a touch display at the front of the appliance, just underneath the mouth of the pizza oven.

Using the display or the Ooni app on your smartphone, you can adjust and monitor the Ooni Karu 2 Pro’s temperature and receive alerts on when it’s ready to cook your food. The Ooni Karu 2 Pro also comes with a digital food probe so you can check on the precise temperature of your meals. The app can also provide cooking advice, and notify you when your pizza or other meals are ready.

