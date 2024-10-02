Ooni upgrades its Karu pizza oven with a bigger size and app connectivity

QUICK SUMMARY
Ooni has launched the Karu 2 Pro, its latest multi-fuel pizza oven. The new Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a bigger cooking space, an extra-large glass door and a digital temperature hub for precise results.
The Ooni Karu 2 Pro will be priced at £699 / $799.
Outdoor pizza oven company, Ooni has just launched its new pizza oven, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro. Based on the original Karu design, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a bigger cooking space and viewing window than its predecessor, and a digital temperature hub that offers more precise and customisable cooking.
As one of the best pizza oven brands you can buy today, 2024 has been a big year for Ooni. Earlier this year, Ooni launched its biggest ever pizza oven, the Ooni Koda 2 Max which offers dual-zone cooking and a massive 24-inch cooking space. But now, Ooni has expanded its popular Karu line with the new Karu 2 Pro.
The Karu pizza ovens from Ooni are the brand’s only multi-fuel options to date, meaning they can use wood, charcoal and gas to make pizzas and other foods. The Ooni Karu 2 Pro is no exception and still has most of the functionalities that the previous Karu models have – and it looks almost identical to the Karu 16 with its powder-coated carbon steel body and chimney.
So, what makes the Ooni Karu 2 Pro stand out from the rest? Firstly, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a big 17-inch cooking surface that can cook up to 16-inch pizzas comfortably, as well as whole chickens and tomahawk steaks. It also has an extra-large fuel tray for longer cooking times and versatile wood and charcoal cooking.
Similar to the Karu 16, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a glass door so you can see what’s happening inside it without opening the door, and without an open mouth that can let cold air in and disrupt your cooking. With Ooni’s ClearView technology, the door resists ash and soot so it’s easier to see through and clean – plus the Ooni Karu 2 Pro’s door is extra large compared to the Karu 16.
The most impressive feature of the Ooni Karu 2 Pro is its integrated Ooni Connect Digital Temperature Hub. It’s the second model from Ooni to receive this connectivity – the first being the Koda 2 Max – and it puts a touch display at the front of the appliance, just underneath the mouth of the pizza oven.
Using the display or the Ooni app on your smartphone, you can adjust and monitor the Ooni Karu 2 Pro’s temperature and receive alerts on when it’s ready to cook your food. The Ooni Karu 2 Pro also comes with a digital food probe so you can check on the precise temperature of your meals. The app can also provide cooking advice, and notify you when your pizza or other meals are ready.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Ooni Karu 2 Pro is not yet available to purchase, but it’s expected to launch towards the end of October 2024. It’ll be priced at £699 / $799 and available to buy at Ooni.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
ProCook's electric pizza oven is finally here, and it's a lot cheaper than you'd think
The ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer features 20 different functions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Interview: Ooni Co-CEO talks about how he created the world's first portable wood-fired pizza oven
I spoke to Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO of Ooni about all things pizza
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Gozney upgrades its Arc XL pizza oven with new limited edition colours
Gozney teams up with Hedley & Bennett on a new colourful range of pizza ovens
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
John Lewis launches secret pizza oven sale in time for Father's Day
This has to be the perfect gift, surely?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I tried the Ooni Koda 2 Max – here’s 3 features I loved and 1 I didn't
I ate my bodyweight in pizza, steak and dessert from the Ooni Koda 2 Max – here’s my honest thoughts on the new pizza oven
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Gozney vs Ooni: which pizza oven brand is the best choice for you?
I put pizza oven gods Gozney and Ooni head-to-head to see which comes out on top
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The Revolve Pizza Oven is perfectly portable, and will cook pizza in seconds
Hoping to impress your friends and family this summer? Look no further...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
10 mistakes everyone makes with a domestic pizza oven
How to ensure your pizza bash doesn’t descend into chaos
By Derek Adams Published