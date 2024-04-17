Ooni launches its biggest ever pizza oven that can cook two pizzas at once

Quick Summary Ooni has just launched the Ooni Koda Max 2, it’s biggest pizza oven to date. Its 24-inch supersized cooking area has two independent cooking zones so it can cook two pizzas at the same time. The Ooni Koda Max 2 goes on sale in May 2024 for £799.

Ooni has just announced the new Ooni Koda Max 2, its biggest pizza oven to date. Perfect for the summer season, the new Koda Max 2 has a huge 24-inch cooking space and dual cooking zones, to cook multiple pizzas and other foods at the same time.

Owning one of the best pizza ovens completely changes the way you make and eat pizza. Take it from me, I use my pizza oven on a regular basis, and takeaway and supermarket pizzas just don’t cut it for me anymore. But one slight drawback to using a pizza oven is that its cooking area can sometimes only fit one pizza at a time, meaning you have to wait a while between each cooking session.

But Ooni has appeared to fix this problem with the new Koda Max 2. Part of its popular gas-powered Koda range, the Ooni Koda Max 2 has a massive 24-inch cordierite cooking surface that can cook multiple pizzas at the same time, including three 10-inch pizzas together or two 12-inch pizzas at once.

Inside the gargantuan mouth of the pizza oven are two independently controlled gas burners for dual-zone cooking. This construction allows for side-by-side customisable cooking where you can cook multiple foods at the same time using different temperatures. For example, on the left side you can cook a pizza while on the right side, you could be cooking a steak.

(Image credit: Ooni)

Aside from the bigger size and two cooking zones, the Koda Max 2 also uses new gas technology developed by the Ooni team. The new G3 Gas technology delivers an incredibly high heat evenly across the oven that reduces heating time between cooking. This allows the 20mm cooking surface of the Koda Max 2 to reach temperatures of up to 500°C and to stay hotter for longer.

The Koda Max 2 has a digital control panel and temperature hub underneath the mouth. It gives temperature readings from either side of the oven, and comes with digital food probes to take internal temperature readings of foods like meat and fish. The Koda Max 2 is also compatible with the Ooni app, so you can check in on your pizza oven remotely, track the temperature and find new recipes to try.

Aside from all the new features, the Koda Max 2 still has that classic Ooni design with its black and silver colourway and it looks a lot like the other Koda’s available but just in a bigger size! The new pizza oven can also be bought with either propane or natural gas.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors