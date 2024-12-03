Ninja takes on Instant Pot with its own slow cooker – it’s perfect for one-pot meals

QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja has launched its Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker Rice and Slow Cooker, an 8-in-1 appliance that offers hob-style cooking in one pot.
The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker Rice and Slow Cooker is £119.99 / $119.99.
Ninja is taking on Instant Pot with the launch of its Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker Rice and Slow Cooker. The new multi-cooker offers hub-style cooking and eight functions in one device, making it the perfect appliance for one-pot meals – and it’s surprisingly inexpensive, too.
2024 has been Ninja’s year, following the launch of its very first coffee machine, a sparkling water machine, and the popular Ninja DoubleStack air fryer – to name a few. But now, Ninja is giving Instant Pot a run for its money with its new Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L PossibleCooker Rice and Slow Cooker.
Ninja’s collection of best air fryers often have multiple cooking features, including slow cooking, but the Ninja Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker is a dedicated slow and rice cooker. While it has up to eight cooking functions to choose from, the one that’s noticeably absent is air frying.
The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker can be used as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, pan and hob. The main pot of the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker can also be removed and put into the oven, and it can even make brown and white rice, pasta and porridge. The pot itself can also be used for the entire cooking process, including searing meat before slow cooking, so you can limit clean-up and make one-pot meals.
The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker is similar to Ninja’s previous multi-cooker which is called the 8-in-1 PossibleCooker – the names are confusingly close, I know. But the new Ninja Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker has a more prominent pot design and instead, sits on a smaller base that houses the digital control panel.
The controls of the Ninja Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker are easy to select and customise, making it great for beginners and experts alike. It also has a huge six-litre capacity which can make up to six portions at a time. While I’ve reported on the Ninja Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker before, the new multi-cooker is finally available to buy – and it’s more affordable than you’d think.
The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Rice and Slow Cooker is £119.99 / $119.99 and is available to buy at Ninja and select retailers like Amazon and Very. If you’re in the US, the PossibleCooker has a slightly different name, so you should be looking for the Ninja Foodi Everyday PossibleCooker Pro.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
