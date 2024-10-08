My favourite Instant Pot multi-cooker is now under $100 in this Prime Day deal

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is here, and as T3’s Home Editor, I’ve been searching for the best deals you can find on kitchen appliances. One of the best multi-cooker brands is Instant Pot, and right now, my favourite Instant Pot multi-cooker is under $100 for Prime Day.

View the Instant Pot Pro Multi-Cooker deal

Originally priced at $169.99, the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker is now $99.99, saving you $70 (41%) on this premium kitchen gadget. As the name suggests, the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker has 10 cooking methods to choose from so it can replace most of your kitchen appliances and help you save money on your energy bills.

To view the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on why I love it – and why you will too.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker: was $169.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 on the Instant Pot Pro in the October Prime Day sale. Now under $100, the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker can cook for up to 8 people at a time, and it comes with 28 programs and 10 functions, so it’s suitable for beginners and experts alike.

I’m a big fan of the Instant Pot brand, and the Instant Pot Pro Plus – the Instant Pot Pro’s successor – is a firm favourite in my kitchen. While the two multi-cookers aren’t exactly the same, they do have many of the same features, and I can confidently recommend both of them if you’re looking for a reliable kitchen gadget.

The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker has 10 functionality, including pressure and slow cook, sous vide, saute, steam, bake, steriliser, food warmer and yogurt maker. It also comes with 28 program settings so you can quickly and easily make a selection of meals.

When I first started using an Instant Pot multi-cooker, I was slightly terrified about the steam release, and to be honest, it still scares me now. But the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker has plenty of safety features, including a safe locking lid and a gentle steam release switch so you’re less likely to burn yourself.

The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker has a sleek design and a fun shape that Instant Pot has become well recognised for. The touch screen display is easy to understand and control, and it’s small enough to fit into a kitchen cabinet if you have limited kitchen space.

Now under $100, the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker is the kitchen appliance I’d recommend you buy in this year’s October Prime Day sale.