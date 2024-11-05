Meater launches its first ever two-probe meat thermometer – this is its best feature

QUICK SUMMARY
Meater has launched its latest meat thermometer, the Meater Pro Duo. Expanding the Pro collection, the Meater Pro Duo has advanced temperature precision technology and Wi-Fi and Cloud connectivity.
The Meater Pro Duo is available to pre-order for $199.95. As of writing, there isn’t a UK option available.
Meater has just launched its new Meater Pro Duo, the brand’s first two-probe device within its popular Pro series. The Meater Pro Duo has many of the same features as its Pro siblings, but it offers two probes and has unlimited Wi-Fi and Cloud whole-home coverage for real-time updates.
Meater is well known for its best meat thermometers collections, specifically its Pro line. The Meater Pro range has a thinner and more refined design compared to the original Plus, but up until now, the brand has only offered single or four probe options.
For the first time, Meater has launched a two-probe option within its Pro series, so you can cook multiple dishes at the same time. It’s a good option if you found that only having one meat thermometer was limiting, but having a set of four was too much – the Meater Pro Duo strikes the perfect balance.
As part of the Pro line, the Meater Pro Duo has many of the same features as its predecessors, including its thin stainless steel, waterproof design. The two full metal probes can withstand a variety of cooking methods, including barbecuing, deep fat frying and sous-vide, and it sits comfortably inside its charging block to take up minimal space in your kitchen.
The Meater Pro Duo also comes with advanced temperature precision, thanks to its Smart Temp Multi Sensor technology. Each probe has five internal sensors and one ambient sensor to monitor internal and external temperatures at all times.
What sets the Meater Pro Duo apart from the other models is its unlimited Wi-Fi and Cloud range. With the Meater app and access to Meater’s cloud, users get real-time updates and can check temperatures and see cooking recommendations. With its whole-home access, you can also step away from the kitchen and check in on your cooking progress while in other rooms of your house.
The Meater Pro Duo is available to pre-order on the Meater website for $199.95. It’s not currently available in the UK, although you can find a single probe option (Pro) and a four probe set (Pro XL).
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
