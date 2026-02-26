LG’s new microwaves are finally here – but are they worth the 10 year wait?
LG is bringing back the humble microwave in a big way
QUICK SUMMARY
LG has launched a full microwave line-up, featuring eight new models with varying prices between £84 - £299.
The new LG microwaves feature clever controls, durable materials, and efficient speeds, with some models combining microwaving, grilling and steaming in one appliance.
For the first time in 10 years, LG is releasing a new line-up of microwaves that cater to all cooking needs and budget types. Featuring eight new models, LG’s 2026 microwave range has clever touch controls, fast speeds, and some even combine multiple cooking methods into one – here’s everything you need to know.
In the past decade, the humble microwave has somewhat been overlooked for other small appliances, like air fryers and multi-cookers. But it seems that they’re making a comeback this year, and taking a leaf out of the air fryer’s book by combining multiple functions into one.
LG is definitely looking to bridge this gap with its 2026 microwave line-up. The eight new models are designed to blend into all kitchen aesthetics, and offer big capacities and fast, efficient cooking and reheating.
The flagship microwave from the new range is the MH6565CPS, a 25-litre model that can be used as both a microwave and a grill. The LG MH6565CPS has a 1000W Smart Inverter that gives the microwave precise cooking power that cooks, reheats and defrosts foods quickly and consistently, without any cold or hot spots.
The design of the MH6565CPS is simple and offers flexible controls, including a panel touch display and a physical dial. It also has 900W grill power and a bright LED lamp that illuminates the interior.
Annoyingly, my favourite microwave from the new range won’t be available until June, but after reading the specs list, I’m willing to wait. The LG MJ3965BPS is the more premium option in the new range, and sits at the higher end of the price spectrum at £299 – but it sounds like it’s worth the cost.
The LG MJ3965BPS has a huge 39-litre capacity, and can be used as a microwave, grill, steamer and convection oven in one. It also uses LG’s Smart Inverter technology but it also has a Charcoal & Quartz Heater that helps preserve the natural flavours of your food while heating it up properly.
Despite its large size, the LG MJ3965BPS is surprisingly energy efficient with its Infrared Convection System. It also has Steam Chef and Healthy Fry modes, the latter of which steams instead of heating or regularly cooking your food to make healthier, nutritious meals.
Prices on the new LG microwaves range from £84 - £299. The majority of them are available to buy now on the LG website, while the MJ3965BPS is expected to launch in June 2026. Some of the new microwaves have already been discounted, too.
