I use my Gozney pizza oven every week and it’s now £280 off for Black Friday

My favourite pizza oven that I use almost every week is now £280 off in the best Black Friday deals . For Black Friday 2024, Gozney is offering up to 30% off its pizza ovens and accessories, but it’s the Gozney Dome S1 deal that you’ll really want to watch out for.

Originally priced at £1,399.99, the Gozney Dome S1 is now £1,119.99, saving you £280 on this premium gas-powered pizza oven. Regarded as one of the best pizza oven brands on the market, you really can’t go wrong with a Gozney, thanks to its iconic designs, versatile use and power to make authentic, restaurant-quality pizzas.

I gave this pizza oven five stars in my Gozney Dome S1 review and it has been a staple in my garden ever since. It’s so easy to use, and it can cook pizza in a matter of seconds, which has proven extremely handy when I have people over for food.

Get 20% off the Gozney Dome S1 in the Black Friday sales. A more compact version of the original Dome, the Gozney Dome S1 has an ultra-wide mouth which can fit up to 16-inch pizzas or multiple smaller pizzas at a time. It has Gozney’s iconic rounded and matte cream design, and it comes in a big stand with wheels so you can easily manoeuver it around your garden.

When I say that I use my Gozney Dome S1 every week, I’m really not exaggerating. Come rain or shine – and in the UK, it’s mostly rain and very little shine – I will be out in the garden cooking up a pizza and sides in my Gozney Dome S1.

What I love about it the most is its versatility. While it makes amazing pizzas, I’ve also used my Gozney Dome S1 to make steak, grill vegetables and even a tarte tatin. It has a built-in digital thermometer at the front, easy-to-use controls and wooden boards attached on the side which can be raised up and down to hold plates and serving dishes.