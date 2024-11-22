I use my Gozney pizza oven every week and it’s now £280 off for Black Friday

Get 20% off the Gozney Dome S1 pizza oven in this Black Friday deal

Gozney Dome S1 Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Gozney)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
in Deals

My favourite pizza oven that I use almost every week is now £280 off in the best Black Friday deals. For Black Friday 2024, Gozney is offering up to 30% off its pizza ovens and accessories, but it’s the Gozney Dome S1 deal that you’ll really want to watch out for.

View the Gozney Dome S1 deal

Shop all pizza oven deals in Gozney’s Black Friday sale

Originally priced at £1,399.99, the Gozney Dome S1 is now £1,119.99, saving you £280 on this premium gas-powered pizza oven. Regarded as one of the best pizza oven brands on the market, you really can’t go wrong with a Gozney, thanks to its iconic designs, versatile use and power to make authentic, restaurant-quality pizzas.

I gave this pizza oven five stars in my Gozney Dome S1 review and it has been a staple in my garden ever since. It’s so easy to use, and it can cook pizza in a matter of seconds, which has proven extremely handy when I have people over for food.

To view the Gozney Dome S1 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

Gozney Dome S1: was £1,399.99, now £1,119.99 at Gozney

Gozney Dome S1: was £1,399.99, now £1,119.99 at Gozney
Get 20% off the Gozney Dome S1 in the Black Friday sales. A more compact version of the original Dome, the Gozney Dome S1 has an ultra-wide mouth which can fit up to 16-inch pizzas or multiple smaller pizzas at a time. It has Gozney’s iconic rounded and matte cream design, and it comes in a big stand with wheels so you can easily manoeuver it around your garden.

View Deal

When I say that I use my Gozney Dome S1 every week, I’m really not exaggerating. Come rain or shine – and  in the UK, it’s mostly rain and very little shine – I will be out in the garden cooking up a pizza and sides in my Gozney Dome S1.

What I love about it the most is its versatility. While it makes amazing pizzas, I’ve also used my Gozney Dome S1 to make steak, grill vegetables and even a tarte tatin. It has a built-in digital thermometer at the front, easy-to-use controls and wooden boards attached on the side which can be raised up and down to hold plates and serving dishes.

Gozney is offering up to 30% off in its Black Friday sales event, but if it’s a pizza oven you’re after, this Gozney Dome S1 deal is the best you can find. The other models like the Dome and Arc have 10% off and the Roccbox has 20% off, while you can find pizza accessories, including peels, dough kits and rockers with up to 30% off.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸