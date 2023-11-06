Gozney Dome S1 review: the best gas-powered pizza oven on the market?

In T3’s Gozney Dome S1 review, I put this premium outdoor oven to the test to see if the new size and design is better than the original.

Gozney is well known for its range of outdoor ovens, specifically the best pizza ovens . The award-winning Dome is one of the brand’s most popular pizza ovens, and Gozney recently launched the Gozney Dome S1 in late 2023 as a streamlined version of the original Dome. Differing in a few areas, like size, power and design, the Gozney Dome S1 is a premium pizza oven that’s more compact and affordable than the Dome, but still packs a punch.

As someone who loves pizza and enjoys trying outdoor cooking gadgets, I was excited to try out the Gozney Dome S1 and it’s the best appliance I’ve ever owned. Keep reading for my full review of the Gozney Dome S1.

Gozney Dome S1 review: Unboxing

The Gozney Dome S1 arrived in a huge box with lots of accessories. Inside the packaging was the Gozney Dome S1 outdoor oven, the dock, digital thermometer and display unit, 1.2 metre gas and hose regulator, detachable flue and cap, stone adjustment tool, burner guard and a wrench and screwdriver. I also received a weatherproof cover, pizza rocker, pizza server and pizza peel. The only thing I didn’t receive in the box was gas.

The Gozney Dome S1 has external dimensions of 634mm height, 628mm diameter and 730mm width, with a weight of 48.6kg when out of the packaging. While it’s smaller and more compact than the Dome, the Gozney Dome S1 is by no means a small pizza oven. It was pretty big and heavy, so the delivery man very kindly helped me set it up and mount the Gozney Dome S1 to the stand. While it was extremely easy to set-up and attach to the stand, it’s definitely a two-person job.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Gozney Dome S1 review: Design & features

Based on the Gozney Dome , the Gozney Dome S1 is a propane gas-only outdoor pizza oven. It offers a quick-start rolling flame and can reach temperatures of 500-degrees in record time, so you can cook pizzas in just 60 seconds. The Gozney Dome S1 has intuitive controls and a built-in precision temperature gauge to customise the level of heat to deliver the best results each time.

The main differences between the Dome and the Gozney Dome S1 is its design, size and power. The Dome works with both gas and wood, while the Gozney Dome S1 is gas-only. In terms of size, both can cook 16-inch pizzas easily, although the Gozney Dome S1 has an extra wide mouth and a large 22-inch x 18-inch removable stone floor.

The oven mouth measures 410mm width and 120mm height, with the oven internal dimensions measuring 190mm height, 470mm diameter and 550mm width. The wider dimensions make it easier to fit more food inside the oven. The Gozney Dome S1 weighs 10kg less than the Dome and once it’s attached to the stand, you can easily wheel it around your garden.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

The Gozney Dome S1 looks similar to the Dome, as both have the same shape and matte painted shell in a classic cream colour. The former is definitely more compact and has a detachable chimney which you can put away, depending on your storage situation. The materials of the Gozney Dome S1 are durable and weather and water resistant, plus it comes with a covering to keep the inside of the oven dry and protected.

With its new size and features, like the low-profile dock and built-in digital thermometer, the Gozney Dome S1 definitely sets itself apart from the Dome. While they look almost identical, the Gozney Dome S1 isn’t just a smaller version but actually has its own features that beginners and experts will love.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Gozney Dome S1 review: Performance

The Gozney Dome S1 was incredibly easy to set up and get started with. The detachable chimney pops on quickly and conveniently to the top of the oven, and attaching the gas was pretty seamless too. Due to the size of the Gozney Dome S1, it might look a little scary at first but everything is laid out nicely so you can’t go too wrong with it! The display on the front of it, located underneath the pizza oven mouth, is laid out sleekly and simply, with the built-in thermometer on the left and the gas dial on the right.

The first time I used the Gozney Dome S1, I was surprised by how quickly it heated up and cooked my pizza. The quick-start flame, which is in the back left corner of the oven mouth, heats up the pizza oven stone quickly, and is ready to go in minutes. When making pizza, I used the Gozney pizza dough recipe which gave my pizzas a soft and chewy crust and texture. After putting my pizza in the oven, it took 60 seconds to cook, although I found during other sessions that lowering the temperature and allowing the pizza to cook for longer than a couple of minutes gave the best results.

The pizza tasted amazing. Although the Gozney Dome S1 only used gas, you still get that charred, authentic and smoky flavours that you love from traditional woodfired ovens. Another great thing about Gozney is the website has so many recipes to choose from. I only made pizzas and flatbreads for this review but I’m looking forward to trying dessert recipes and pies in the future (see these nine surprising foods you can cook in a pizza oven ).

I loved the amount of accessories that came with the Gozney Dome S1, particularly the turning peel which made it easier to move the pizza around inside the oven to make sure it was evenly covered and cooked. The pizza rocker is also the best way to cut pizza and a must-have for pizza makers and eaters.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Gozney Dome S1 review: Price

The Gozney Dome S1 is £1,299 and available to buy at Gozney and select retailers like BBQ World . The pizza oven accessories can be bought separately. Compared to the original Dome which is £1,799, the Gozney Dome S1 is £500 cheaper.

Gozney Dome S1 review: Verdict

Overall, I love the Gozney Dome S1 and I don’t think I’ll ever go back to making pizza in a normal oven ever again. It’s easy to use, looks amazing in my garden and makes delicious pizza time after time. The extra wide mouth is great for multiple pizzas at once, and I love how much you can do with the Gozney Dome S1… it’s not just for pizza, that’s for sure! The accessories really make the Gozney Dome S1 stand out and the additional features like the thermometer gives you more control and versatility over your cooking.

So, should you choose the Dome or the Dome S1? If you want to cook with wood, the Dome is your best choice, as it works with gas fuel and woodfire. But if you want gas-only or a more compact and simple pizza oven, the Gozney Dome S1 is what I’d go for.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Gozney Dome S1 review: Alternatives to consider

As the Gozney Dome S1 is a streamlined version of the Dome, the best alternative to consider is the original Dome. But if you fancy a different design from Gozney, the Gozney Roccbox is a petite and portable pizza oven, and the smallest option you can get from Gozney. It’s powerful, is compatible with gas and wood fire and it’s significantly cheaper than the Gozney Dome S1 at £399.