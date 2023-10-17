New Gozney Dome S1 pizza oven has changed the way I make pizza

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gozney has just announced the Gozney Dome S1 , a streamlined version of its award-winning Dome pizza oven. This new premium outdoor oven offers a quicker way to make pizza and other meals in a more compact size and with a more affordable price.

Gozney is best known for its collections of the best pizza ovens , including the Dome, Roccbox and Signature Edition models. Its Gozney Dome (which we rated highly in our Gozney Dome review ) has won many awards, including a special mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2021. To provide home chefs a quicker and easier way to cook outdoors, Gozney recently launched the Gozney Dome S1, and having tried it myself, I couldn’t be more excited about the new addition to the Gozney family.

Dubbed as an ‘essential oven for pizza lovers’, the Gozney Dome S1 is a streamlined gas-only version of the original Dome, designed to make creating homemade pizzas more effortless. Running on propane gas (a main difference to the Dome which works with both gas and wood), the Gozney Dome S1 offers a quick start rolling gas flame and can reach temperatures of 500oC in record time.

Designed for beginners and chefs, the Gozney Dome S1 can cook restaurant-quality and authentic pizzas in just 60 seconds. Setting itself apart from the Dome, the Gozney Dome S1 has an extra wide mouth and a large 22” x 18” removable stone floor that’s made to the exact ratios of a traditional Neapolitan oven. The wider dimensions makes it easier to fit in more food, and it can cook 16-inch pizzas quickly and effortlessly.

The Gozney Dome S1 looks extremely similar to the Dome, sharing its iconic shape and smooth matte painted shell. Not only does the Gozney Dome S1 look good in your garden or outdoor space, but it’s made from quality materials that make it weather and water resistant and extra durable. Other new features of the Gozney Dome S1 include a built-in digital thermometer and a new low-profile dock.

(Image credit: Gozney)

While the mouth and stone floor of the Gozney Dome S1 are bigger than the original Dome, it weighs 10kg less than the Dome. Having set it up myself, the Gozney Dome S1 is significantly lighter and once it’s manoeuvred onto the stand, it’s easy to wheel around your garden. I’d hardly say the Gozney Dome S1 is small but it’s definitely more compact than the Dome, but just as mighty.

When speaking about the new addition to the Gozney line-up, founder of Gozney, Tom Gozney said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to the Dome… Our new streamlined, gas only version allows pizza lovers of any level to experience the Dome's unparalleled performance and convenience for less. Our mission is to continue to change the way the world cooks outdoors and we’re excited to be adding to our line-up of award-winning ovens.”

Speaking of “pizza lovers of any level”, I’ve been testing out the Gozney Dome S1 (review coming soon!) and so far, I’ve been blown away by its performance and ease of use. The quick start flame is easy to control and once it heats up the pizza oven stone, the Gozney Dome S1 makes pizzas in a matter of seconds. While it’s not the smallest pizza oven from Gozney (the 5-star Gozney Roccbox takes that award), it fits nicely into my garden and looks amazing, even when it’s not in use.

As someone who loves to cook, being able to make my own pizzas from scratch and cook them in a more authentic way has changed how I make pizzas. For people who’ve always wanted a pizza oven but have found the Dome to be too expensive or out of their capabilities, the Gozney Dome S1 is a brilliant solution to that.