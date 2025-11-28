Everyone’s favourite ice cream maker – the viral Ninja Creami is 40% off in cheap Black Friday deal!

Stop the press – the viral Ninja Creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker is 40% off in this cheap Black Friday deal at Amazon.

Shop the Ninja Creami deal

Originally priced at £199.99, the Ninja Creami is now just £119.99, saving you £80 on this premium, popular ice cream maker. There are many Ninja Creami deals floating around for Black Friday, but this discount – which includes extra accessories – is the cheapest option right now.

In my Ninja Creami review , I found it to be far superior to other ice cream machines due to its speed, design and easy controls. It truly takes a matter of minutes for the Ninja Creami to whip up ice cream, which is a vast difference to other ice cream makers which typically take hours to churn your favourite frozen desserts.

As mentioned, the Ninja Creami is very easy to use. All you have to do is make your ice cream mix the night before in one of its tubs, freeze it overnight, and then attach it to the main Ninja Creami body. From there, the Ninja Creami will churn your dessert in just a few minutes.

It’s not just ice cream that the Ninja Creami makes either. It has seven pre-sets, so you can make ice cream, light ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and mix-ins. The mix-in programme was my favourite to try as I could easily make chocolate chip ice cream or fruit and nut creations

As someone who’s dairy free, I was worried that the Ninja Creami wouldn’t work as well with dairy alternatives. But I was pleasantly surprised as the Ninja Creami had no issue at all. As the main mixing is done in the tubs, there were no issues with cross contamination either, so my husband and I could make over 2-litres of ice cream that were a mix of dairy and non-dairy creations.