Dyson, Shark, Dreo and more – 7 Black Friday heater deals to keep you warm all winter
Get up to £150 off portable heaters from Dyson, Shark, Dreo, Duux and more
The Black Friday deals are officially here! If you’ve been looking to save money on household essentials or Christmas gifts, today is the day to shop – and speaking of the former, I’ve found some amazing deals on portable heaters that will keep you toasty warm all winter.
It’s freezing outside and your rising energy bills are no joke, so rather than putting your heating on, a portable heater can make your home warm while keeping your monthly costs down. Right now, you can save up to £150 on heaters from Dyson, Shark, Dreo, Duux and more – check out the latest deals below.
Read moreRead less▼
Save £150 on the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP1 in Very’s Black Friday sale. This stylish heater has Dyson’s classic loop design and takes up a surprisingly minimal amount of space. It’s also a 3-in-1 device so it can work as a heater, fan and air purifier all in one.
Read moreRead less▼
In the Shark Black Friday sale, you can get £50 off the Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat – use the code COOLHEAT50 at the checkout. The Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat has an unusual design, but like the Dyson model, it’s a heater and fan so you can use it all year round – see our Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat review for more details.
Read moreRead less▼
Get 35% off the Dreo Electric Heater in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This space room heater has three modes, a 12 hour timer and impressive safety features that can protect hands and prevent it from tipping over. It looks great, too and is extremely powerful while still being energy-saving.
Read moreRead less▼
The Duux ThreeSixty 2 Portable Ceramic Heater is now under £90 at Currys. This compact heater has three heat settings and has 1800 watts of power. As a smart heater, it can be controlled via your smartphone for quick, remote use.
Read moreRead less▼
Did you know De’Longhi made heaters? I didn’t either, but the De’Longhi Slimline Convector Heater is now just £79.99 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. It looks similar to a radiator and is designed for heating small and medium rooms.
Read moreRead less▼
The Devola Smart Electric Glass Panel Heater is now under £90 in the B&Q Black Friday sale. This glass heater has a nice design that can be mounted on the wall or kept on the floor. It also comes with WiFi and Alexa so you can use voice commands to control the heater.
Read moreRead less▼
Available in white, the Duux Edge 1000 Gen 2 Smart Convector Electric Heater is now £41.51 off at John Lewis. Another Duux model, this heater has more of a slim panel design, and it has an LED display complete with temperature indicators.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.