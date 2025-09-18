3 tried and tested air fryer deals you should buy now from Tower, Philips and Ninja

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen with a new air fryer, then look no further than these three deals from Tower, Philips and Ninja.

Due to their rising popularity, the best air fryers have just gotten bigger and better. Initially designed to replace your oven, some air fryers are almost the same size as ovens now, yet their initial and ongoing costs are much lower.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve become somewhat of an air fryer expert, and know how to sniff out a good air fryer deal. Case in point: I’ve just found three of our favourite dual basket air fryers that are currently on sale. We’re tried and tested them thoroughly and recommend them highly – especially for these new low prices.