3 tried and tested air fryer deals you should buy now from Tower, Philips and Ninja
It’s all about the air fryer – and these three are on sale!
If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen with a new air fryer, then look no further than these three deals from Tower, Philips and Ninja.
Due to their rising popularity, the best air fryers have just gotten bigger and better. Initially designed to replace your oven, some air fryers are almost the same size as ovens now, yet their initial and ongoing costs are much lower.
As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve become somewhat of an air fryer expert, and know how to sniff out a good air fryer deal. Case in point: I’ve just found three of our favourite dual basket air fryers that are currently on sale. We’re tried and tested them thoroughly and recommend them highly – especially for these new low prices.
The Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer is now under £80 at Amazon. This dual basket air fryer has two 4.5-litre baskets that can cook at the same time or independently. It has multiple pre-sets and can air fry, bake, roast, reheat and much more, so it’s the perfect all-rounder for your kitchen.
Read our full Tower Vortx 9L Air Fryer review for more details.
Get 24% off the Philips 5000 Series 9L Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer at Currys. This asymmetric air fryer has one 6-litre drawer and one 3-litre drawer, so you can use the bigger one for mains and the smaller one for sides and snacks. It also has a steam function that cooks food quickly and healthily while retaining moisture and crispiness.
Read our full Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer review for more details.
Save £70 on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer at Amazon. This massive 10.4-litre air fryer has two independent cooking zones and a divider which when removed turns it into one huge cooking compartment. It has seven cooking functions and can cook two foods at different temperatures and still finish at the same time.
Read our full Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer review for more details.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
