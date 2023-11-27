UK Cyber Monday watch deals 2023 from Omega, Hamilton, Seiko and more

Grab a bargain watch deal this Cyber Monday and add something extra to your collection – here are the best deals we've found

Cyber Monday is here! If you're a fan of the best watches, you'll probably know all about the fun of adding a new piece to your collection and today is the day to do it. With Cyber Monday deals cropping up on some of our favourite watches, there really is no better time to treat yourself to a new addition.

But where do you start? With so many different deals and options out there, it can be tough to separate the top tickers from the no-hopers. Fortunately, that's where I come in, you lucky duck.

Not only am I obsessed with great watches, I just love a good deal. Fusing these two elements of my personality, I've collated a brilliant list of deals from a range of our top, trusted sellers. In short, I've done the leg work, so you don't have to.

There's something for everyone here, so have a scroll and see if you can find something to take your fancy.

UK Cyber Monday field watch deals

Seiko Prospex Alpinist:  was £610

Seiko Prospex Alpinist: was £610, now £320 at Goldsmiths
Save £290 on the iconic Seiko Alpinist at Goldsmiths. There's a reason why this watch is so popular, fusing field watch DNA with hardcore specs – 200m water resistance, anyone? – this is a top pick for around £300.

View Deal
Certina DS Powermatic 80:  was £825

Certina DS Powermatic 80: was £825, now £520 at Beaverbrooks
Save over £300 on this stunning Certina DS Powermatic 80 at Beaverbrooks. The simple dial and NATO combo is powered by the iconic Powermatic 80 movement, for long power reserves and accurate operation.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday Chronograph watch deals

Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope:  was £8,900

Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope: was £8,900, now £7,830 at Beaverbrooks
Save over £1,000 on this gorgeous Omega Speedmaster at Beaverbrooks. Revered as the watch that went to the moon, this one concerns itself more with life on land, with a telemetre dial.

View Deal
Seiko Speedtimer Black Series:  was £640

Seiko Speedtimer Black Series: was £640, now £490 at Goldsmiths
Save £150 on this stunning Seiko chronograph at Goldsmiths. This limited edition watch features a svelte 39mm case, and is solar powered, making it easy to keep things ticking over.

View Deal
Hamilton American Classic Intra-Matic:  was £2,135

Hamilton American Classic Intra-Matic: was £2,135, now £1,550 at Jura Watches
Save £585 on this Hamilton Intra-Matic at Jura Watches. It is positively dripping with Americana cool, and offers a great chronograph at an attractive price.

View Deal
Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope:  was £2,295,

Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope: was £2,295, now £1,836 at Jura Watches
Save over £450 on the effortlessly cool Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope at Jura Watches. This Bauhaus inspired design is sumptuously minimal, and perfect for classing up your everyday wear.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday GMT watch deals

Hamilton Jazzmaster GMT:  was £1,060

Hamilton Jazzmaster GMT: was £1,060, now £745 at Goldsmiths
Save £315 on the Hamilton Jazzmaster GMT at Goldmsiths. This stunningly simple GMT features a world time bezel, too, for keeping an eye on the time around the globe.

View Deal
Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT:  was £3,750

Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT: was £3,750, now £2,812.50 at Jura Watches
Save £937.50 on this Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT at Jura Watches. Far from just being one of the best dials I've ever laid eyes on, buying this gives back to the Butterfly Help Project. Do good, and look good doing it!

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday quartz watch deals

While there is still a degree of snobbery surrounding quartz watches, they represent fantastic options for most people. These battery powered devices offer incredibly accurate timekeeping and a longer power reserve than many mechanical watches. They're also generally a lot cheaper to boot!

Casio G-Shock GW-M5610U-1ER:  was £99.99

Casio G-Shock GW-M5610U-1ER: was £99.99, now £79.99 at Argos
Save £20 on this fantastic Casio G-Shock at Argos. Considered in the right circles to be the epitome of watch value, this features a world timer, day-date complications and 200m of water resistance.

Check price: Casio £135

View Deal
Casio G-Shock GW-7900B-1ER:  was £99.99

Casio G-Shock GW-7900B-1ER: was £99.99, now £84.99 at Argos
Like the sound of the watch above but just fancy something a little bigger? This is the watch for you. Enjoy the same Multi Band 6 synchronisation, just in a whopping 50mm case.

Check price: Casio £135

View Deal
Tissot PRX 35mm:  was £335

Tissot PRX 35mm: was £335, now £234.50 at Jura Watches
Save over £100 on this gorgeous mint green 35mm Tissot PRX. This is one of the most popular watches in recent years and it really isn't hard to see why. Snagging one for a chunk under £300 is madness, too.

View Deal
Casio G-Shock GMW-B5000GD-4ER:  was £499

Casio G-Shock GMW-B5000GD-4ER: was £499, now £461 at Watchshop
I've already lavished some praise on the G-Shock here, but if you find yourself fancying one with a snazzier bracelet, this is your watch. Stainless steel is coated in rose gold here, for a stunning appearance and all new levels of classiness.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday dive watch deals

If you're on the hunt for a watch which can traverse the vast majority of situations, a dive watch might be a good pick. Originally used by saturation divers in underwater expeditions, they are more at home rested gently on a mahogany desk, these days. Still, that's good news for those of us on dry land, as they look great and are packed with functionality.

Seiko Prospex Black Series:  was £590

Seiko Prospex Black Series: was £590, now £531 at WatchShop
Save £59 on this gorgeous limited edition Seiko dive watch. Plus, with Watchshop currently offering an extra 25% off with code EXTRA25, you can snag it for just £318.60. Bargain!

View Deal
Norqain Neverest Adventure:  was £2,990

Norqain Neverest Adventure: was £2,990, now £2,242.50 at Jura Watches
I got hands on with a Norqain Neverest recently, and it was one of the best watches I've ever had the pleasure of using. This, from the same range, is an absolute steal, with 25% off.

Check price: Watches of Switzerland £2,830

View Deal
Certina DS Action Titanium:  was £755

Certina DS Action Titanium: was £755, now £688 at WatchShop
300m water resistance? Check. Titanium case and bracelet? Check. Reputable, historic brand? That's three for three. Plus, with a decent discount right now, this Certina is a certified bargain!

View Deal
Oris Divers Sixty Five:  was £2,100

Oris Divers Sixty Five: was £2,100, now £1,512 at Jura Watches
Take a classic dive watch aesthetic and Barbiefie it... that's the Oris Divers Sixty Five in cotton candy. Bronze case? Check. 100m water resistance? It'll do for most of us. Swish dial colour? You bet. On Wednesday, we wear pink – but at this price, we could afford to do it more often!

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman:  was £1,145

Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman: was £1,145, now £801.50 at Jura Watches
While Hamilton might be more synonymous with top field watches, their Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman collection proves they're no slouch in the water, either. Expect 300m of water resistance, 80 hours of power reserve and a big chunk of change left in your pocket.

View Deal
Doxa Sub 300 Carbon Divingstar:  was £3,790

Doxa Sub 300 Carbon Divingstar: was £3,790, now £2,560 at Beaverbrooks
Save over £1,200 on this iconic dive watch at Beaverbrooks. The Doxa Sub 300 range is synonymous with diving pursuits, and this one even features a carbon case for some added panache.

Check price: Doxa £3,790

View Deal
Oris Aquis Date Upcycle:  was £2,000

Oris Aquis Date Upcycle: was £2,000, now £1,400 at Jura Watches
Having a good dial is one thing. Doing good with your dial is way more impressive, though. This Oris? Well that manages both, thanks to an upcycled dial material. Each is unique, and each is stunning – and, right now, each is £600 off!

Check price: Beaverbrooks £2,000 | Watches of Switzerland £2,000

View Deal
Doxa Sub 300:  was £2,450

Doxa Sub 300: was £2,450, now £1,837.50 at Jura Watches
Save big on this stunning blue Doxa. You'll get a COSC certified dive watch with a wealth of history to boot. You'll get 300m of water resistance, a date window at the 3 o'clock position and rotating bezel with depth indication.

Check price: Doxa £2,450

View Deal
Tissot Seastar 1000:  was £410

Tissot Seastar 1000: was £410, now £328.01 at Jura Watches
Save over £80 on the fantastic Tissot Seastar 1000 at Jura Watches. This watch has 300m of water resistance and comes in a svelte 36mm case size, making it perfect for all wrist sizes.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday chronometer watch deals

If you want an extra degree of accuracy from a mechanical watch, it's worth plumping for a chronometer. These watch movements go through an extra layer of testing prior to being used, to ensure they are as accurate as possible.

Baume et Mercier Clifton Baumatic:  was £7,200

Baume et Mercier Clifton Baumatic: was £7,200, now £4,700 at Jura Watches
Save a whopping £2,500 on this gorgeous Baume et Mercier timepiece at Jura Watches. Complete with an 18ct gold case, an alligator strap and an in-house movement with five days of power reserve and chronometer grade accuracy, this is the absolute definition of a luxury watch. Flawless.

View Deal
Bremont Broadsword Bronze:  was £3,295

Bremont Broadsword Bronze: was £3,295, now £2,240 at Beaverbrooks
Save over £1,000 on this Bremont Broadsword at Beaverbrooks. Based on the design of a timepiece used by the British Army during World War II, the Broadsword is a stunning bronze and brown beauty. Dressy? Casual? This can probably do it.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday dress watch deals

While they aren't enjoying the most fashionable spell right now, a solid dress watch is a staple part of any watch collection. While you can certainly get away with other watches with a suit these days, there's nothing quite like a good leather bound timepiece gently protruding from beneath a shirt cuff.

Certina DS1:  was £730

Certina DS1: was £730, now £511 at Watchshop
Save over £200 on the Certina DS1 at Watchshop. This gold toned dress watch is perfect for classier situations, without breaking the bank. Plus, with an extra 20% off code on site right now, you'll pay under £410 for this! Now that's a bargain.

View Deal
Longines DolceVita:  was £1,700

Longines DolceVita: was £1,700, now £1,190 at Jura Watches
Save £425 on the timeless Longines DolceVita at Jura Watches. Similar in design to the Cartier Tank, this is a piece which will never go out of style. You might just meet me in the queue for this one, too – it has been on my wish list for years!

View Deal
Tissot Chemin des Tourelles:  was £750

Tissot Chemin des Tourelles: was £750, now £492 at Beaverbrooks
Save over £250 on the Tissot Chemin des Tourelles at Beaverbrooks. This elegant watch is a perfect everyday wear, straddling the line between dressy and casual. Plus, with a Powermatic 80 movement inside, it's ready to handle anything.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday watch deals - best of the rest

Last, but by no means least, we have the oddballs. The outcasts. Those watches that straddle a couple of different categories but don't quite feel at home in just one. This is the best of the rest – and that includes a handful of top deals.

Maurice Lacroix Aikon:  was £2,050

Maurice Lacroix Aikon: was £2,050, now £1,752 at Watchshop
Save £298 on the Maurice Lacroix Aikon at Watchshop. This integrated bracelet sports watch is bang on trend right now, reminiscent of Genta-designed classics like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Plus, with the extra 20% off code, snag it for a hair over £1,400!

View Deal
Certina DS1:  was £765

Certina DS1: was £765, now £520 at Beaverbrooks
Save £245 on the Certina DS1 at Beaverbrooks. This blue dial watch is a perfect mix of elegant and sporty, with just enough pizzazz to stand out among the sea of black and white dials on the market.

View Deal
