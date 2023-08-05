These 5 iPhone 15 rumours have convinced me I'll need to upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm not particularly unhappy with my current iPhone 13, and it's going to get a lot of the goodies that come with iOS 17 after all – but based on the rumours and leaks swirling around the incoming iPhone 15, I think I've got no other option but to upgrade. And that applies no matter what the cost... well, almost.

Perhaps you're right up to date with the iPhone 15 rumours that we've been covering, or perhaps you haven't heard a single one. Either way, I'm going to outline for you here the five leaks that have convinced me the iPhone 15 is my next Apple phone – that's assuming they all turn out to be accurate, of course.

If Apple sticks to its usual scheduled programme, then we're going to see the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September at the next Apple event, 2023. Maybe after reviewing these rumours, all from well-placed sources, you'll be tempted to purchase instead of an iPhone 14 yourself...

1. The Dynamic Island for all

(Image credit: Apple)

How cool is the Dynamic Island? The little pop-out window at the top of the screen, able to display everything from timers to sports scores to directions from maps. It was exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max when it was introduced in September 2022, but it sounds as though that's about to change.

The rumour is that every iPhone 15 variant is going to feature Dynamic Island capabilities, and so in this regard at least, all the different models will offer the same functionality. I'm looking forward to ditching the notch, and exploring all the different apps and iOS features that can work with the Dynamic Island.

2. Larger, longer-lasting batteries

Battery life remains an important consideration for anyone buying a smartphone, although improvements in this area don't seem to have kept pace with the upgrades we've been seeing everywhere else – in the speeds that smartphones can offer, in the improved display tech, in the camera capabilities, and so on.

I'm therefore very pleased to hear that the iPhone 15 range is going to come with larger capacity batteries installed. Larger capacities don't always equate to more time between charges, but it generally does when we're talking about Apple: the manufacturer can usually squeeze more battery life out of smaller batteries than its rivals.

3. Colour me interested

The iPhone 13 – it's no iPhone 15 (Image credit: Apple)

You may not care too much about smartphone colours – chipsets, cameras, batteries and displays attract far more headlines after all – but it makes a substantial difference to the handsets that I buy. If I'm going to be looking at a device dozens of times a day (at least), then I absolutely want it to be easy on the eye.

With that in mind I'm very pleased that there's a lot of buzz around new colours for the iPhone 15 models. Could we see a new dark red shade that's been described as "stunning"? Might we be treated to green and pink as colour options this time around? The indications are that yes, we will.

4. The iPhone goes USB-C, at least

Just about every time a new iPhone comes around, there are rumours that it'll make the switch from a Lightning port to a USB-C port. This time though, we have plenty of evidence that Apple really is going to jump over to USB-C, as it has with its iPads – not least because incoming EU regulations are forcing Apple's hand somewhat.

Apple executives would no doubt love to stick to the proprietary tech that has served them so well, but I'm looking forward to only having to travel with one charger and cable when I'm away from home. Apple is always talking up its eco-friendliness, so this seems like an obvious way to cut down on the number of accessories we all need.

5. Camera upgrades ahoy

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were unveiled in 2022 (Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone series has long been known for its prowess in snapping photos and capturing video – but even so, what the iPhone 15 handsets could have to offer sounds compelling. Reliable sources have said that every phone in the iPhone 15 range is going to offer at least a 48-megapixel main camera, raising the photography bar higher than ever before for the series.

As for the Pro-level models, there's also been talk that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to come with a periscope zoom lens, enabling you to get even closer to the action. That would be a first for Apple and the iPhone series, and it may mean that I have to spend even more cash to get my iPhone 15 fix in a bid to ensure that I get the best possible camera spec...