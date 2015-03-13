Wearable Technology Show 2015: wearables get serious

Previous Next 2/10

Activinsights

In some ways this is like a fitness tracker - it's an accelerometer in a band, after all. However, Activinsights' products are for medical uses, tracking the movement and sleep of people with conditions from diabetes to obesity. All the fun stuff.

To this end, its bands need to be validated through studies in medical journals. Product Manager Stephanie Sergeant suggested that the likes of Apple Watch may struggle to move into the lucrative health field because they are consumer devices. “You can run into problems with regulation, especially in America.”

There are various features that make it clear this is not a fitness tracker, of course. The button on the band is there to be pressed by the wearer when they take medication or experience “pain episodes”, easily allowing a complex picture of how their treatment is going to be built up. The battery life is measured in months rather than days.

With this kind of “medical grade” accuracy, is Activinsights interested in the consumer market? Maybe not. “It's something to consider,” Stephanie says, “but our focus is very much health.”