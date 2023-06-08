T3 Awards 2023: all the Design Award winners announced

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The T3 Design Awards launched in 2022 and return this year in association with Wallpaper*. These four awards celebrate the most forward-thinking design products of the last 12 months.

For the T3 Awards 2023, we have included three Design Award categories, to align with T3's main sections: Home, Active and Tech. There is also an overall design of the year winner which includes entries from all three areas.

To establish the shortlist for these awards and to pick our winners, our judging panel included members of the Wallpaper* team as well as T3, so these have a double seal of approval.

The winners of our Design Awards are both great products in their own right, but also great pieces of design. If you want something that really will look the part, then you should look no further than these.

(Image credit: Future)

Design Award: Active

Apple Watch Ultra

The Ultra dared to take the Apple Watch bigger, taking this up to a 49mm case with chunkier features and proper diving watch credentials. The result was much bolder, especially that big orange action button and oversized crown, and also meant a longer battery life, which was just as pleasing. Jonathan Bell of Wallpaper* says, "The Apple Watch Ultra is practically astronaut-grade, with a rugged exterior and ultra-long battery life. The finest wrist-worn tech that money can buy, a powerhouse of portable computing for the more active among us."

Design Award: Active shortlist

Apple Watch Ultra, Eleiko Prestera Strength System, Technogym Run

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Design Award: Home

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field

Even if you're not aware of the name, Teenage Engineerings products likely look pretty familiar. That's because this Swedish engineering and design studio has been instrumental in the creation of the Nothing Phone and subsequent Nothing products. Jonathan Bell of Wallpaper* says, "on the surface, Teenage Engineering did very little to change the striking aesthetic and instant tweakability of their cult synth, the OP-1. The new OP-1 field bolsters the tech specs behind this do-it-all device, with improved connectivity, battery life, sample editing, a slimmer form factor, and much, much more."

Design Award: Home shortlist

Yale Linus, Weber SmokeFire EPX6 Wood Fired Pellet Grill, Weber Lumin, ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler, Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field, ghd Duet Style.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Design Award: Tech

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre

Bang & Olufsen is as known for its sound as it is for its beautiful designs for its speakers, headphones, televisions and soundbars. The Beosound Theatre is no exception on either count. Jonathan Bell of Wallpaper* says, "B&O bring the ultimate soundbar to their already sky-high television game. The Beosound Theatre (which can also stand alone), is a wood-trimmed minimal masterpiece that incorporates 12 speakers for room-filling sound."

Design Award: Tech shortlist

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre, Loewe Iconic TV, Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Pantheone Audio Obsidian, Audio-Technica Sound Burger, Motorola Razr 2022, reMarkable 2.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Design of the Year 2023

Polestar 4

Though now owned by Volvo, Polestar retains its own identity and has already released some of the best electric vehicles on the market. The Polestar 4 is the company's second SUV model but has foregone the traditional SUV stylings through some clever and rather bold design choices. Jonathan Bell from Wallpaper* says, "Hopes are high for the incoming Polestar 4: based on design alone, this high-riding crossover has already set pulses racing. The pioneering EV brand isn't afraid of breaking a mould or two – the 4 does away with a back window to improve interior space for example - but always commits hard to sustainability, transparency and a very Swedish approach to luxury."

Design of the Year Award shortlist

Loewe Iconic TV, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre, Pantheone Audio Obsidian, Audio-Technica Sound Burger, Bang & Olufsen by Layer, Polestar 4, JBL Classic Series, Leica Cine 1 projector, BMW iVision Dee, Citroen AMI.