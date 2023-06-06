T3 Awards 2023: all Transport award winners announced

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Getting from A to B can be a chore unless you use the right car, bike or scooter. Lucky for you as we reviewed a bunch of those this past year and selected what we think are the best means of transportation. Buckle up, kids; it's time to announce all winners in the Transport category at the T3 Awards 2023 in association with ROG Ally. Let's ride!

We have four categories: best car, best electric bike, best road bike, and best electric scooter. And yes, we know that privately-owned electric scooters aren't legal to ride on public roads in the UK, but we like them and would like to raise awareness around e-scooter legislation, so they are included here. Without further ado, let's see the winners.

(Image credit: BMW)

Best car: BMW iX M60

The BMW iX M60 is the sportiest of the iX variants, turning an otherwise very good-looking and capable electric SUV into an absolute animal. The fact that this two-and-a-half-tonne car can shift from zero to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds is nothing short of breathtaking. It generates up to 619hp from its dual eDrive motors and can still deliver a range of up to 348 miles.

Not only is this a great-looking car on the outside, but the interior is also beautifully finished with a frameless curved display made up of a 14.9-inch centre screen and a 12.3-inch instrument panel that blend seamlessly together. It's a modern but extremely luxurious finish with tanned natural leather trims and colour-coded accents.

The car feels every bit the flagship model, and even though the limousine styling of the BMW i7 makes for a better back-seat experience, I'd rather be behind the wheel of the iX M60. Read our full BMW iX M60 review to find out why we think it's the best electric car today.

Best Car Shortlist

BMW iX M60, Porsche Taycan, BMW i7, VW ID. Buzz, Mercedes EQE SUV, Mercedes EQS

Highly commended

Porsche Taycan, Mercedes EQS

(Image credit: Future)

Best Electric Bike: Gogoro Eeyo 1

The Gogoro Eeyo 1 is an incredible electric bike. Some of the technical innovation on show here is also admirable while delivering an assisted experience that currently has to be one of the best on the market.

While we initially weren't sure about having to wake up the bike using the app and then control everything using the same method, we not only got used to it by the end but also enjoyed the app-assisted e-bike life. The assist of the Eeyo 1 is versatile and allows you to eke out 30 miles on full power and up to 45 in Eco assist mode. The Gogoro Eeyo 1 is hot stuff.

Read our full Gogoro Eeyo 1 review to find out why we think it's the best electric bike around right now.

Best Electric Bike Shortlist

Honbike UNI4, Volt Infinity, WAU X Plus, Gogoro Eeyo 1, Canyon Pathlite: ON 9 LTD SUV

Highly Commended

Honbike UNI4

(Image credit: Canyon)

Best Road Bike: Canyon CF SLX 8 Di2

The Canyon CF SLX 8 Di2 can also deliver formidable performance if you're fit enough to push the two-wheeler to its limits. There's a decent level of comfort from this bike, too, even if you're out for the day and clocking up the miles. It's so nicely put together that we probably would give up the ghost long before the bike itself does. Read our full Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8 Di2 review to find out why we think it's the best road bike out there.

Best Road Bike Shortlist

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8 Di2, Pinnacle Arkose X, Boardman SLR 8.8 DISC, Ribble Endurance SL Disc, Van Rysel Road Bike NCR CF Tiagra

Highly commended

Ribble Endurance SL Disc 105

(Image credit: Future)

Best Electric Scooter: Apollo City 2022 Pro

The Apollo City 2022 Pro is perhaps the ultimate electric scooter in terms of rideability. It’s big, powerful and makes you feel safe and secure when you ride it. The triple suspension system is excellent and helps turn otherwise bumpy roads into a smooth riding experience. The City Pro is a powerful electric scooter model that can climb steeper and go longer to cope with any city commute; if you can commute with e-scooters in your country, that is. Read our full Apollo City 2022 Pro review to find out why we think it's the best electric scooter money can buy.

Best Electric Scooter Shortlist

Sharp KS2, Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2, Pure Advance Flex, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, KugooKirin G3, Apollo City 2022 Pro