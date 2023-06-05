T3 Awards 2023: all Kitchen award winners announced

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Food and cooking is a huge part of daily life, so it only seems fitting that you should have the best of the best in your kitchen to create the most nutritious and delicious results meal after meal. In this post, we’ll be talking you through the Kitchen award winners, from the best air fryers to the best oven and beyond.

To find the best winners and nominees in the Kitchen category, we tested and reviewed the latest cookware from Tower, Ninja, Smeg, De’Longhi, Sage and many more. From air frying chips perfectly to making the strongest tasting coffee, the following names and products on this list deserve all the recognition and popularity.

Congratulations to all the winners, a special nod to the Highly Commended products and a well done to the nominees, too. We’ll be announcing all of our Home, Tech and Active winners this week but if you want to know more about the nominees, take a look at the full T3 Awards 2023 shortlist .

Best Air Fryer: Tower 9 litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer

(Image credit: Future)

The best air fryer winner of 2023 is the Tower 9 litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer. This multi-purpose air fryer from Tower has a huge 9 litre capacity, 2 illuminated cooking compartments and plenty of cooking modes to choose from to make the tastiest food for the whole family.

Tower is a reliable brand and has many air fryer products under its belt, but for 2023, we’re big fans of the Tower 9 litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer. The power and features that the Tower 9 litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer is packed with is truly impressive and takes the stress out of mealtimes. Find out all the details in our full Tower 9 litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer review .

Highly commended:

Karaca Air Pro Cook

Best Air Fryer Shortlist:

Karaca Air Pro Cook, Tower Compact Air Fryer , Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam .

Best Multi Cooker: Ninja Speedi

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer was only released in March 2023 and it’s already taking home a T3 Award… yep, it’s that good. With 10 versatile cooking functions, the Ninja Speedi is the best appliance for your kitchen to make quick and easy meals, whether you choose to air fry, grill, steam, bake, roast or more.

The most impressive function of the Ninja Speedi is its Speedi Meal which makes delicious meals in just 15 minutes. Powered by steam, the Ninja Speedi is incredibly easy to use and looks good, too. Find out all the details in our full Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer review .

Highly commended:

Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid

Best Multi Cooker Shortlist:

Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid, ProCook's 6L Pressure Cooker.

Best Coffee Machine: Philips L’OR Barista Sublime

(Image credit: Philips L'OR)

The Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is the first and only capsule coffee machine to accept Nespresso pods and L'OR’s new range of extra-large pods. A clever pod coffee machine , the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime has three different extraction buttons to get the best out of your coffee and customise your taste.

For capsule lovers, the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is the best out there for ease of use, compatibility and flavour. It’s great value for money and produces excellent espressos and lungos. Find out all the details in our full Philips L’OR Barista Sublime review .

Highly commended:

De’Longhi Primadonna Soul

Best Coffee Machine Shortlist:

De’Longhi Primadonna Soul, De’Longhi La Specialista Arte, De’Longhi Magnifica Evo.

Best Blender: NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express

(Image credit: NutriBullet)

Nutribullet is one of the most impressive blender brands on the market so it’ll come as no surprise that the Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express wins the T3 award for best blender . This compact blender and food processor in one is a must have in any kitchen and it makes kitchen and meal prep tasks significantly easier.

The Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express is perfect for blending smoothies, chopping vegetables, mincing herbs and much more. We love the Nutribullet design and this 2-in-1 blender comes with multiple attachments for versatile preparation. Find out all the details in our full Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express review .

Highly commended:

Smeg BLF01 blender

Best Blender Shortlist:

Smeg BLF01 blender, Kenwood Autograph Chef Baker, Kenwood MultiPro Go.

Best Oven: NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B

(Image credit: NEFF)

Currently sitting at the top of our list for the best oven is the NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B. With 71-litres of interior space, a grill section and pyrolytic self-cleaning, the NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B is a brilliant all-rounder and will cook, bake, roast and grill anything you throw at it… or should we say in it.

Our favourite part of the NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B is its slide-away door, a la Great British Bake Off. It’s an exceptional oven for baking in particular with its Circotherm technology, accurate temperatures and power to keep flavours separate if you cook multiple things at once.

Highly commended:

Miele H2267-1BP

Best Oven Shortlist:

Smeg Gallileo, Miele H2267-1BP, Smeg Omnichef.

Best Small Appliance Brand: Tower

The T3 award winner for the best small appliance is Tower. In the past year, we have tried many Tower products, including its air fryers, vacuum cleaners and saucepan sets, and we’ve loved every single one of them. Tower is a popular and reliable cookware brand for a good reason and we couldn’t recommend their products enough!

Highly commended:

ProCook

Best Small Appliance Brand Shortlist:

Bosch, ProCook.

Best Cookware Brand: Weber

Weber takes home the T3 Award for best cookware brand for 2023. Best known for its extensive collection of gas, charcoal, wood pellet and electric barbecues, the summer isn’t completely without a Weber product… which makes it a clear winner in our eyes.

Highly commended:

Ninja

Best Cookware Brand Shortlist:

Ninja, De'Longhi, Smeg.