Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy fryer review: a 3-in-1 air fryer that grills and steams too

Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy fryer review in a sentence: a fantastic air fryer, grill and steamer with a generous capacity and 7 different programs to choose from.

I’ve been a long-time fan of the Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 and still continue to use it on a regular basis, which is why it’s still in our best air fryers buying guide too. However, Tefal recently took the covers off this, the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy, which is a little different but no less good. There’s no revolving paddle-in-a-bowl arrangement that made the other model so innovative, but there’s still plenty to get excited about.

And, with everyone concerned about skyrocketing energy costs, being able to bypass a conventional oven and do everything in a little box of tricks like the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam might help shave a little off your bills too. I haven’t been using the appliance long enough to tell so far, but it is quick and efficient, so I’m hoping to trim a little bit of fat off my bloated electric bill over time.

(Image credit: Tefal)

Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy: price and availability

The Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy is available now and has a RRP of £189.99 although it can already be had from Amazon for a discounted £149.99 (opens in new tab) currently. Unsurprisingly, the money off incentive combined with the features and functions on offer have already made it a current 'best seller' choice.

Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy: what is it?



(Image credit: Tefal)

The Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam is, in essence, a mini oven that lets you cook lots of different ingredients and complete dishes in one handy appliance. While it’s been designed to offer a healthier way to eat, the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam should also help you cut back on your energy usage as the Tefal boffins have engineered it to be super-efficient.

Inside the appliance there’s a heating element and a fan, which when used via any one of the 7 programs allows you to cook food, or just raw ingredients like vegetables and fruit to suit your taste. It’s versatile too, offering three ways to cook: fry, grill or steam and also combine the different processes to deliver more interesting and diverse dishes.

The Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam has a large slide out cooking container on the front of the unit. Above that there is a digital display panel, which gives you access to all of the programs as well as the complete array of features and functions. There’s a mains electric plug cable around the back and a slatted grill tray comes inside the box too, along with basic instructions.

An accompanying Tefal app gives you the lowdown on lots of dishes you can cook, along with instructions on how to get the job done.

(Image credit: Tefal)

Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy: is it any good?

Although most folks seem to enthuse about the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam, you should bear in mind that it is quite big. This appears to be the main grumble from people who’ve already bought it. I have to admit, it is quite sizeable, especially compared to the Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 and I thought that was quite big.

The difference though is the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam has an angular shape, compared to the round style of the Genius. In that respect it is actually easier to slot into a corner of your worktop or slide into a cupboard once it has cooled down and been cleaned. The Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy fryer boasts a 6.2 litre capacity meaning it can handle around 8 portions, measures 40 by 32 by 40 centimetres and weighs 7.9 kilograms.

(Image credit: Tefal)

Power-wise, the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy fryer is 1700Watts while the one-touch presets let you tackle fries, nuggets, roast chicken, fish and more. Cooking functions include Air Fry, Grill, Steam, Rotisserie, Dehydrate and there’s a Manual setting too.

Everything can be controlled using the digital display on the front of the appliance, which is above the removable cooking dish. This can be easily removed to take out cooked food and for cleaning. This container and the included grill trays have non-stick finishes.

Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy: performance



(Image credit: Tefal)

Some basic air fryer models are very good for doing things like chips, spring rolls and what not, especially those batter-covered foodstuffs or meats like sausages and chops. Well, they’re great for more things than I can think of actually, but many lack additional functionality. That’s the real bonus with the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy fryer, because it’s a 3-in-1.

The machine offers a great experience on the grilling front and can be turned all the way up to 200 degrees if you really like to sear your steaks. I love a fish dish from time to time too and the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam is ideally suited to this task. If you prefer a seared fillet say, the appliance works a treat. I’ve been trying to steam fish though, just to keep the calories down and this machine handles that job beautifully. There’s a container on the top that holds the water for steaming duties, which isn’t something I’ve seen on a comparable product.

As you’d expect though, the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam is great at doing all the usual air fryer staples too. There’s not too much news on that front really. You’ll need to have a few dry runs in order to fine-tune the chip cooking process, much like any other air fryer. Once you’ve got into your stride though I’ve found it’s excellent at turning out the French fries. The cooking container holds plenty, Tefal reckons about 8 portions, so it’s certainly more than enough for a couple of people and fine for a family of four too.

(Image credit: Tefal)

Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam healthy: verdict

The Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam does that little bit more than most average air fryer models, which is perhaps its biggest selling point. You can cook individual ingredients or make a whole meal using the one appliance. That means you can effectively bypass your oven, and in some cases the hob too. And what that does is it streamlines your cooking time.

I’ve not been using the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam long enough to see if it makes any real difference in reducing my electric bills, but the signs already appear to be positive. When I think of the time I have the oven on for, say, roasting potatoes, a meat joint and also using the hob for sundry vegetables, it’s quite a long period. Cooking the same things in the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam does seem quicker, and I’d like to think it is therefore more efficient.

Added to that is the way the Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam cooks your food. Average air fryer appliances can be quite brutal with the way the heat is dispensed, often resulting in scorched food. The Tefal EasyFry Grill & Steam is no different if you don’t keep close tabs on it during use – and that’s really the key here. The different presets are brilliant, but you’ll want to keep an eye on progress.

However, the best bits by far are the grilling and steaming options. Anyone, or indeed any air fryer can cook chips. Now though you can cook more varied meals that are enhanced by the machine's functionality and by not using too much heat to get the job done. And it can all be done inside one machine. That is progress.