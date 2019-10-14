Learn how to do crunches for quick six pack gains

Knowing how to do crunches and sit ups with the proper technique can mean the difference between getting a six pack fast or getting getting a neck strain. Bad posture during sit ups is a constant source of grief for a lot of gym goers and if you don't want to injure yourself, you'd better listen up.

Crunches and sit ups are one of the many classic calisthenics exercises, much like push ups, that everyone thinks they know how to do properly, yet most of the people do it wrong. To confuse matters even more, there are a lot of variations and it can be cumbersome sometimes to know which works best for you.

If you want to have a well-sculpted six pack, you'll need to do two things: 1) do a killer abs workout and 2) lose some weight so your abdominal muscles actually show.

Want to have a washboard in your abdominal area? Read on.

Warm up and diet

Abdominal muscles are high load-bearing muscles which is equally as good as it is bad, depending on the perspective. It's good because they don't need much warm up, which shortens down the time spent with exercising and therefore you can literally spend 5-10 minutes a day working on them.

The downside is, you will need to work them harder for them to take notice. The usual hypertrophy range (the rep range that make muscles grow bigger) of 8-12 reps don't apply to abs. Bomb them with 15-20 reps in each set and you will feel the burn sooner.

As mentioned above, all the abs workouts won't do much if you aren't paying attention to what you eat. This is especially true to men. The typical dad bod is the result of men building up fat reserves around their waists first. If you want your six pack to show, you will need to cut back on all the naughty carbs and bad fats.

Most importantly, if you had some time off exercising and especially if you are just looking into starting exercising for the first time, you might want to ease yourself into it, starting off with less reps and always checking your body metrics.

As mentioned in our article about half marathon training, getting a multi-sport smartwatch is good idea to track your heart rate and recovery times, things you wouldn't be able to do without them.

Crunches are a very popular (Image credit: Getty)

How to do crunches and sit ups correctly

The main reason sit ups have been banished from abs workouts is because they are performed incorrectly 90% of the time. Don't get me wrong, they are not easy to do correctly.

For one, don't try to do sit ups without leg support, that'll put way too much pressure on your back. You can get an under door crunch bar if you are working out at home or a sit up bench (or a multi-functional weights bench).

Also – and I can't tress this enough – don't have your hands behind your neck or head. Most people try to cheat doing sit ups by pulling their head with their arms. The only thing you'll achieve with that is spine injury and neck pain.

Keep you hands either on the side of your head or crossed in front of your chest. The former is better if your abs are not that strong just yet and you want a bit of momentum before your engage your core.

Either way, engage your core all the way through the movement and keep your back straight. By engaging your core and not using your hands/arms to help, you can avoid potential back injuries.

With crunches, you only have to lift your shoulders and head enough to feel your abs flexing. Again, don't pull with your arms; it's the abs you want to work. Crunches are easier to perform than sit ups and don't even require any external equipment.

With both sit ups and crunches, the starting position is legs being bent in 90 degrees and upper body on the floor. Arms are either resting next to the body on the floor (crunches) or crossed on your chest/raised and touching the side of your head (sit ups). Before you move your upper body, engage your core so your back and abs are ready for the movement.

Crunches are best performed by lifting your arms up and trying to reach your knees. If you are anything like an average human being, you won't actually be able to reach your knees but that's fine. Go as far as you can without feeling you're trying to break your back.

With sit ups, keep your back straight throughout the movement. Don't let your head go ahead and curve your back. Keep your core is engaged all the way through the movement too. Go as far as your hamstring lets you than lower your back down, keeping it straight and without slamming your body back down on the bench/floor.

For added resistance, you can try holding a kettlebell or dumbbell in your hands or try resistance band kneeling crunches (detailed below).

One of the HARDEST abs exercises: hanging leg raises (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sit up variations and alternatives

Target your abs from all angles for maximum activation.