Dyson 360 Eye UK release set for June: here's everything you need to know

Introducing the Dyson 360 Eye

Let's face it, vacuuming is a massive chore that takes up precious time that could otherwise be spent gaming, socialising, or sleeping. That's why we're always excited when a robotic vacuum cleaner lands on our desk - like the Dyson 360 Eye, the latest Dyson vacuum.

Unfortunately, we're always left a little disappointed after testing them, because they tend to be either very good robots, but very bad vacuums, or good vacuums, but bad robots.

However, we've been eagerly anticipating the Dyson 360 Eye. It's the combination of a tonne of experience and stacks of research and development, as you can see in this new video.

Click through the following slides to find out everything you need to know about the new Dyson 360 Eye robo-sucker.