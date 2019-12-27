Christmas is over and Boxing Day has passed but the sales go on – oh, and the New Year sales will be here shortly. It's still the most magical and money-saving time of the year! A time where retailers shed the last of their 2019 stock before the new 2020 products arrive, and that means prices are hacked down to ridiculously low levels.

If you're looking for deals on top tech and the perfect products for YOU, well, you have come to the right place. T3 has gathered all the best deals from the sales – from the 2019 Boxing Day sales to 2020 New Year's sales – right here.

We're feverishly updating this article throughout the Boxing Day sales and January sale season, while our price comparison engine sources the best prices on a billion products. The result? You can find all the best bargains without filtering through reams of rubbish.

The New Year and January Sales mark the final of the 'three peaks' of trade for the retailers, following on from Black Friday and the start of December, so now really is the last period you can score crazily discounted tech until well into 2020.

So, without further ado, here you can find T3's guide to the best Boxing Day sales and the best New Year sales of 2019. We've got quick links to all the biggest sales happening now, as well as our expertly curated selection of top pick deals that we think are particularly awesome. We've even got some buying advice to make sure you get what you want and don't get ripped off, too. Enjoy!

This year a lot of retailers decided to go early, kicking off their sales on Christmas Eve. This follows the Black Friday sales pattern this year where some retailers started their Black Friday sales as early as two weeks ahead of Black Friday itself.

Below are the best Boxing Day sales that are on right now.

iPhone 11 | Was: £225 | Now: £99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm | Available at Mobiles.co.uk

An Apple iPhone 11 with a just over £30 per month bill is definitely something to sit up and pay attention to. This sweet Boxing Day deal at EE delivers that for only £99 upfront, with a large data, unlimited mins and texts plan then yours for £33 per month. Free delivery is included.

Google Pixel 4 | EE | £75 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month + free Google Home Hub | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

4GB of data isn't massive, but that £23 per month plan, as well as low £75 upfront cost is very attractive. Plus, with this deal, you get a completely free Google Home Hub thrown in to boot. Free delivery on everything in the deal is also included.

SIM only | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | Plan length: 12 months | £18 per month | Available now at Three

This amazing SIM only deal from Three just keeps rolling, and after winning Black Friday and Cyber Monday it is now here to win Boxing Day, too. Unlimited everything for just £18 per month and with a short contract length of only 12 months. Superb.

iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | Wi-Fi | Was: £349 | Now: £289 | Available now at Amazon

A straight £60 saving on Apple's excellent iPad 10.2-inch is not to be missed if you've been in the market for a super slate. Free delivery is also included. A great Boxing Day deal.

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm | £199 | Available now at Currys

The Series 3 delivers a fantastic OLED touchscreen with water resistance, as well as all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1. Now a only £199 at Currys with free delivery included.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 14-inch laptop | Was: £599 | Now: £399 | Available now at AO

A 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an 8th generation i5 processor for under £400 makes this Windows 10 laptop from Lenovo a Boxing Day bargain. Perfect for the office, for study, as well as entertainment on the go.

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones | Was: £299 | Now: £199 | Available at Currys

These luxury wireless headphones from Beats are now sub-£200 thanks to this excellent Boxing Day deal. If you're an iPhone user looking to take advantage of the W1 chip, and want a quality pair of noise-cancelling cans, then this is a no-brainer.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £279 | Available at Currys

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order perfectly combines a light Dark Souls-style gaming experience with the Star Wars universe, and here it can be picked up along with the world's most powerful console for just £279. A brilliant Boxing Day bargain. Free and fast delivery is available, too.

Xbox One S 1TB all digital | 3 games | £149 | Available at Microsoft

The disc-drive free version of the Xbox One S, the All-Digital Edition, is now available with three games for £149 at the official Microsoft store. As a secondary console, or as a primary system for a casual gamer, this is definitely worth considering.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Was: £199 Now: £189 | Available at Amazon

This is the cheapest price on the Nintendo Switch Lite currently going, with Amazon letting you pick up the system in turquoise, yellow or grey for £179. Free delivery is included in the deal. For great games to play on Switch, be sure to check out T3's best Nintendo Switch games guide.

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019) | Was: £1,799.99 | Now: £1,079 | Available at Amazon

A huge £720 price slash makes this deal and absolute bargain for anyone in the market for a premium 4K TV. If you want simply stunning image quality thi winter holiday season, then this is one of the very best panels on the market, and is available here for just a tad over a grand.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Was: £49.99 | Now: £24.99 | Available at Amazon

This is £5 more expensive than the Dot was on Black Friday, but at only £24.99 it is still an excellent deal, cutting 50% off the price. The world's most popular smart speaker, and an excellent Boxing Day pick up if you're looking to upgrade your home with smart functionality.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was £79.99 | now £49.99 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display, speaker, and smart home hub is a fantastic all-round product, and here in thanks to this last minute Amazon Christmas gift deal, it is available with a fat £30 price cut. That means instead of paying its regular price of £79.99, right now you can pick it up for just £49.99. That's a straight 38% saving, which gets even better when you factor in you get a choice of colours and free delivery with a before Christmas guarantee.

Ring Door View Cam | Was: £179 | Now: £129 | Available at Amazon

A straight 34% saving here on the drill-less install Ring Door View Cam at Amazon. Sync this video doorbell with you smart home setup and then enjoy being able to see and communicate people when you're away from home through your smartphone.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush | Was: £299 | Now: £89.99 | Available at Amazon

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean is electric toothbrush royalty, and here it is available for a truly astounding price point of just £89.99. Incredible.

AncestryDNA DNA Testing Kit | Was: £89 | Now: £69 | Available at Amazon

AncestryDNA is among the very best DNA testing services on the market, and here you can pick up its kit with a flat £20 discount for Boxing Day. Perfect for digging back into your family history and genetics.

JVC Fire TV Edition 40-inch' Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was £329 | Now £249 at Amazon

It's time to upgrade your viewing experience for 2020 and the 40-inch JVC Fire TV Edition can certainly help you with that – now almost a quarter off at Amazon. You get that lovely 4K HDR picture experience, plus all the Fire TV and Alexa functionality built right in, no dongles required.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB smartphone | Was £799 | Now £699 at Amazon

Maybe it's time for a new phone? If it is, you can't do much better than the Samsung Galaxy S10, with the 128GB model now available with a discount of £100 in the Amazon Boxing Day sales. A superb screen, lightning-fast internals, slick software and excellent camera performance make this a very strong all-round package.

GoPro Hero 8 Black 4K action camera | Was £379.99 | Now £319 at Amazon

Capture some stunning, stabilised 4K video footage courtesy of the Hero 8 Black, the most powerful camera that GoPro has ever put out, and now at a very reasonable price. It's waterproof to 10 metres (33 feet) and it works with a stack of GoPro accessories.

Apple iPhone X 64GB smartphone | Was £899 | Now £599 at Amazon

The iPhone X is one of the most iconic smartphones of recent years, and it's getting a big £300 price reduction in honour of the Boxing Day sales at Amazon. It runs the latest iOS 13 software, takes amazing photos, and will serve you well for quite a few years to come.

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch | Was £169.99 | Now £124.99 at Amazon

Running watches don't come much better than the Garmin Forerunner 45, and you can currently claim £45 off one of these beauties at Amazon if you act fast. It measures your heart rate, it tracks your position via GPS without the aid of a phone, and provides all the stats you could want from your smartwatch.

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU 32-inch smart TV | Was £349 | Now £199 at Amazon

There's 43 percent off this excellent 32-inch Sony Bravia TV in the Boxing Day sales at Amazon at the moment – you don't get a 4K picture but you do get a very fine display, plus all of the smart TV features and apps you could possibly want on top. It comes with Freeview built in.

Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner | Was £359.99 | Now £174.99 at Amazon

If keeping the house spick and span is high up on your list of priorities for 2020 then the Shark Cordless Stick can help you reach those goals. Amazon has slashed the price of this particular IF200UK for more than half, so you can enjoy the freedom of a wireless vacuum without paying over the odds.

Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage coffee machine | Was £449.99 | Now £249 at Amazon

This excellent coffee-making machine has had its price cut by more than £200 in the Boxing Day sales, which means you can produce espressos, cappuccinos, latte macchiatos and more with the minimum of fuss. This model takes just three minutes to warm up.

Samsung QE65Q950R (2019) QLED HDR 3000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65" | Now £2,999 | Save £1,000

A stunning discount on a truly special TV set. The Samsung QE65Q950R is an 8K powerhouse with HDR 3000 technology, and here it is available for a huge £1,000 less than normal in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale. It still is big investment, but a set this good will, literally, deliver a top, top tier viewing experience for well over a decade.

Apple HomePod, White | Now £229.00 | Save £50

A very welcome saving here on the excellent Apple HomePod smart speaker. For users of iPhone and Mac, the HomePod is the ideal smart home speaker and hub, with Siri built-in, access to Apple Music, and easy control of all your smart home devices in one compact and stylish device.

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer | Now £329.00 | Save £170

KitchenAid is the brand you should turn to if you want quality stand mixers and, here, in the John Lewis Boxing Day Sale, its Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer in Candy Apple Red is reduced by a large £170 down to £329. A beautiful design, strong metal build, and plethora of features and functions make this a cook's best friend.

GoPro Hero7 White | Was £149.00 | Now £118.30 | Reduced to clear, selling fast

If you've been looking for a top action camera then this strong Boxing Day deal over at John Lewis is well worth a look. That's because it cuts the price of the well-received GoPro Hero7 White down to just £118.30. These are reduced to clear, though, and selling fast.

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Remover | Now £200 | Save £100

One of the very first names in hair removal, the Philips Lumea not only removes unwanted hairs on your face or body, but also helps to prevent them returning. And right now, in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, the Advanced version of the Philips Lumea is reduced by £100 to £200 - a straight 33 per cent saving.

Lavazza Jolie Coffee Machine | Now £39.50 | Save 50%

Lavazza has a strong reputation when it comes round to all things coffee, and here its stylish and compact Jolie Coffee Machine is reduced by a 50% down to £39.50. For enjoying espresso, few systems come close - a 10-bar pressure delivery means perfect crema-topped single or double espresso every time.

BaByliss Blush Straightener, Pink | Now £40 | Save £40

Capable of heating up to 235 degrees Celsius, and ready to use in just 15 seconds with 20 heat settings to choose from, the BaByliss Blush Straightener is a top-tier piece of hair care kit. And right now it is reduced down to a half price £40 in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale.

Boxing Day sales to look forward to

Amazon's Boxing Day sale always offers a great selection of Boxing Day deals.

Amazon Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale 4K TVs, laptops, tablets, Fitbits and many more fantastic Boxing Day deals Reasons to buy + Deals across a fantastic range of products + Free delivery with Amazon Prime

Amazon's Boxing Day sale - Amazon has a great selection of discounts and price drops for Boxing Day 2019, and across loads of clutch product categories as well, with prices slashed on tablets, laptops, phones, TVs, games consoles, fitness wearables, headphones, kitchen appliances and many fashion items.

Currys should be one of your first stops if you are looking for a great Boxing Day deal on a 4K TV.

Curry's Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale Cameras, wearables, home appliances, TVs and games consoles Reasons to buy + Primary destination for great TV deals + Strong smart home gadget showing, too

Curry's Boxing Day sale - Currys has been knocking it out of the park in terms of price cuts since Black Friday, and its Boxing Day deals continue that trend with some super attractive deals on products like Bose headphones, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Pro games consoles, and Sony Bravia and Samsung Smart 4K TVs.

For toys and games, as well as home electronics, Argos is great destination for brilliant Boxing Day deals.

Argos Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale Argos' January Sale is great for picking up deals on toys, games and electronics Reasons to buy + Top selection of LEGO discounts + Loads of great Chromebook deals + Sale starts on Christmas Day 2019

Argos Boxing Day sale - If you're looking to grab some sweet post-Christmas toy deals, and specifically on LEGO, then Argos' Boxing Day sale, which is dubbed the January Sale and starts on Christmas day, is definitely worth checking out. The retailer also has a great selection of cheap laptops and Chromebooks, as well as some very attractive deals on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games consoles.

For home appliances, health and fitness tech, fashion and style, as well as home audio and TV, John Lewis' Boxing Day sale has a great selection of Boxing Day deals.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale Deals on home, garden, smart home, fitness, audio, TV and leisure technology Reasons to buy + Great destination for fitness and audio tech deals + "Never Knowingly Undersold" price promise

John Lewis Boxing Day sale - John Lewis is on the UKs most respected retailers and offers in its Boxing Day 2018 sale a wide-range of quality prices on some of 2018's hottest technology. Its excellent guarantees, which can last up to 5 years, makes it a great destination when buying big-ticket items like the new iPad Pro and Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

Wayfair specialises in home and kitchen deals. (Image credit: Wayfair)

Wayfair Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale A brilliant destination for big Boxing Day home and kitchen discounts Reasons to buy + Great for home and kitchen deals + Really wide-range of products

The Wayfair Boxing Day Sale is, each and every year, one of the best places to browse if you're looking for anything to do with the home or kitchen. Furniture, lighting, decor, textiles and bedding, rugs, storage, mattresses, pet products and more are always stocked in large numbers and the discounts on them frequently huge. This year the Wayfair Boxing Day Sale begins on December 20 and runs through to December 31. While on Boxing Day itself there will be a further large selection of surprise flash sales every three hours.

If you're looking for great camera deals this Boxing Day then you absolutely have to check out the Jessops Boxing Day sale.

Jessops Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale A truly great destination for camera deals, be that DSLR, CSC or action cam Reasons to buy + Great selection of camera deals + Some very attractive bundle offers

The Jessops Boxing Day sale is a great destination to bag some very special camera deals. The store specializes in DSLR deals, discounting top snappers like the Canon EOS 5D IV. Jessops also has top deals on mirrorless cameras, lenses and accessories, too. There's even discounts to be bagged on telescopes, projectors and binoculars.

AO.com is a leader when it comes round to laptop, gaming console, TV, kitchen and small appliance deals.

AO.com Boxing Day and New Year Sale A cracking and often forgotten destination for great deals Reasons to buy + Cheap laptops, phones, game consoles and more + Price match promise and 7 days-a-week next day delivery

AO.com Boxing Day Sale - AO.com offers a large selection of great Boxing Day deals, and on hot products, too, such as the Nintendo Switch Lite handheld gaming console, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 mobile phone, and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 laptop. The online retailer also offers a price match promise, free 100 day returns, 7 days-a-week next day delivery, and even pay monthly finance options, too.

Looking for a Boxing Day sale that offers plenty of hot mobile phone deals? Carphone Warehouse is definitely worth checking out…

Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day and New Year Sale A premier destination this Boxing Day for great smartphone deals Reasons to buy + Great prices on many of 2018's best phones + Attractive SIM only deals

Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day sale - For deals on great phones like the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, Sony Xperia 1 and OnePlus 7T then the Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day sale should be high up in your list of browsing destinations. The retailer offers a price promise and free next day delivery 7 days a week.

Mobiles.co.uk is an online retailer and doesn't have physical stores like Carphone Warehouse, however its smartphone deals are truly first rate and the breadth of them in its Boxing Day sale impressive.

Mobiles.co.uk Boxing Day and New Year Sale One of the very best destinations online for great phone deals Reasons to buy + Cheap mobile phones, contracts and SIMs + Plenty of cashback special offers

Mobiles.co.uk Boxing Day sale - If you're looking for a new mobile phone in this year's Boxing Day sales, such as the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10, then Mobiles.co.uk is definitely worth a look. The online retailer has a very impressive Boxing Day sale this year and is offering sharp price drops on top phones, data-stuffed contracts and SIM-only deals.

Very.co.uk is a great destination for fashion, cosmetics and toy deals this Boxing Day. It's Boxing Day sale is its biggest ever, too.

Very.co.uk Boxing Day and New Year Sale Super deals on fashion, cosmetics, toys, wearables and electronics this Boxing Day Reasons to buy + Boxing Day leader in cheap fashion and cosmetics deals + Big discounts on cameras and headphones

Very Boxing Day sale - Very has shown many other retailers just how to deliver great Boxing Day deals on clothes, shoes and accessories, with knitwear, jewellery and sportswear but a few of the product areas to see some crazy price cuts. It's not just fashion where top deals are to be bagged, though, with the retailer also dropping some attractive deals on furniture, cookers and games consoles, too.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Mr Porter Boxing Day Sale The destination for winter wardrobe clothing deals Reasons to buy + Incredible selection of men's clothing + Skipped Black Friday this year + Discounts of up to 50% expected

The Mr Porter Boxing Day Sale has, over the past few years, been the destination for men's fashion deals, with everything from Prada to Gucci seeing discounts on December 26. Mr Porter is also a great retailer for shoes, watches, and accessories, too, while it selection of male grooming products are second to none. Most of the year round Mr Porter is incredibly expensive to shop at, so its Boxing Day sale is a great way to land those premium labels for less.

(Image credit: Boots)

Boots Boxing Day Sale The best destination for Boxing Day deals on cosmetics and beauty tech Reasons to buy + Huge electrical beauty offering + Skincare and fragrances reduced + Lots of nursery essentials cheap

The Boots Boxing Day Sale is now on and is offering big price cuts on everything from fragrances and skin care essentials, through electrical beauty items like hairdryers, and onto toiletries and fitness gadgets. In terms of fragrances alone, top scents from DKNY, Yves Saint Laurent, Lancôme, and more are reduced significantly, while a vast variety of No 7 brushes and sets are on offer. Here are T3's Boots Boxing Day sale top deal picks.

(Image credit: Next)

Next Boxing Day Sale Menswear, womenswear and kids' clothing Reasons to buy + One of the biggest sales in the UK + Great for basics like underwear + Holiday items likes swimsuits reduced

The Next Boxing Day Sale is now on and features literally thousands of discounts on menswear, womenswear and kids' clothing. Great for stocking up on quality essentials cheap, like underwear, socks and pajamas, as well as complete fresh new looks for the New Year party season, Next offers a great way to refresh a tired wardrobe for very little. It also has a surprising amount of home items reduced, too, with lamps, rugs, beds and sofas on sale. Here are T3's best Next Boxing Day deals picks.

(Image credit: River Island)

River Island Boxing Day Sale Strong discounts on clothes and homeware Reasons to buy + Strong suit discounts + Accessories also discounted

The River Island Boxing Day Sale is offering up to 60% off online and in-store, meaning that it is a great destination for anyone looking to flesh out their wardrobe ahead of the new year. Unlike some Boxing Day sales, though, the River Island sale is a one-day thing only, so it really is Boxing Day or never if you're looking to browse its big discounts. More information about the sale is covered in T3's River Island Boxing Day guide.

Boxing day sales: how not to get ripped off

Here at T3 we think Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should be a time for friends, family and relaxing (drinking/eating) and playing with your new gadgets and gifts BUT that's no reason why you can't pick up an excellent bargain using your handy personal communication device.

And there is lots of excellent deals out there, so we're sure you can find something you've had on a wish list. However, don’t assume everything you see discounted is a bargain. In the run-up to Black Friday we spotted some retailers increasing prices so they could offer massive discounts on the big day, and consumer groups warn about Boxing Day “pseudo-sales” - that is, sales where items were more expensive than they’d been in the previous weeks.

The law says that sale items must have been sold at full price for 28 consecutive days during the last six months - so it’s fine for a shop to put the price into orbit for a month and then go back to the original price claiming a massive discount (the same thing happens with wine!). It’s a good example of how retailers can follow the letter of the law but not the spirit. That’s not the only trick.

Sales are a tried and tested way of getting rid of hard-to-shift stock, obsolete products and in some cases, goods that have been bought in specifically so that they can be sold in the sale. If you’re looking for something specific it’s a good idea to do your homework on models and prices.

Boxing day sales: doorbusters and loss leaders

Cynics would suggest that doorbusters, the unbelievably huge discounts you see in adverts, are deliberately limited so that the retailer can get footage of fighting customers on the evening news without having to lose too much money.

We’ll give retailers the benefit of the doubt, but we’d point out that the smallest words on the ads - “up to” - are the ones telling you that you won’t be getting 70% off anything you might actually want to buy unless you’re in the queue at 7am - and even then, the discounts might not be as big as you might hope. There are always exceptions, but the typical Boxing Day sales discount is between 20% and 30%.

If goods are faulty, you don’t need a receipt to get your money back: any proof of purchase, such as a bank statement, is fine. You have the same consumer rights with sale items as you do with any other purchase unless the reduction is because of a flaw that you’ve been told about - a tear in fabric, perhaps, or a dent in a laptop’s lid.

If you’re buying online, you’re covered by the distance selling regulations too: in addition to covering you for faulty items, they also enable you to return items for any reason within two weeks, although you’ll have to pay the return postage yourself.

Be very wary when buying from outside the EU: most consumer protection regulation only covers you if the retailer is based in the UK or Europe, and it doesn’t cover private sellers - so many eBay purchases aren’t covered.

Boxing day sales: news and trends

Over the past few years footfall on the high street during the boxing day sales has dropped, with more people than ever directing their deal-hunting attentions to online retailers and their events.

For Boxing Day 2019, though, commentators are predicting that thanks to increased activity from supermarkets and local businesses, many of the biggest discounts will actual be found in store, as the bricks and mortar stores are believed to be targeting a major fight back against online.

This incoming fight back is well documented by analyst firms, too. In mid-December respected consultancy firm Deloitte, which has monitored the price of 800,000 products online and in shops since 2011, stated that it expects the average discount to hit 50% by Christmas Eve this year, and 54% come Boxing Day.

"The operational challenges that sales present in-store mean some retailers could be offering Boxing Day sale prices on Christmas Eve, for those willing to hit the shops early," the firm tellingly added.

This backs up the idea many Boxing Day deals will actually be available earlier than Boxing Day, with bricks and mortal stores going early simply due to the logistical and operational need to do so (staffing issues to get all the deals in place and then process them on one single day).

We've already seen hints of this activity over the past three or four months, with many deals advertised online by retailers such as Currys PC World, only actually available at the discounted price point in store.

In our opinion here at T3, despite this talk, we feel savvy deal shoppers will first and foremost scope out the Boxing Day sales from major online players like Amazon and Walmart before venturing out to local retailers, simply because the breadth of discounts on offer will be far in advance of any single store.

However, we would also suggest identifying a few local physical stores close to your home which stock goods you are interested in (especially department stores and supermarkets) and then pay them a visit early on Boxing Day morning.

The best online Boxing Day deals will be available from well before these physical stores open, so a smart deal hunter will rise early to bag any online offers that take their fancy, before hitting a few physical retailers for the chance of bagging that cherry on top of the cake mega deal.