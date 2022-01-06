Best photo printing services 2022: online photo printing reviewed

We’ve all been there: our laptop has broken or phone has smashed and photographs recording recent events have been lost forever. While technology can be awesome, sometimes it’s good to have a backup in the form of printed photos.

Apart from preserving precious memories, there two main reasons to use one of the best photo printing services: you want to print off snaps to add to an album, or want to turn your photos into a photo book or bunch of other products, from giftable mugs or cushions, to handy calendars (…tis the season).

Much like the quality of your snaps, not all photo printing services are created equal. We’ve rounded up the best and the quirkiest to help you save memories in the best quality and easiest possible ways.

How to choose the best photo printing services: points to consider when choosing

Printing out photos can be a chore, but a user-friendly site or app can certainly help make the job less painful. If all your photos are on your phone, why not fins a service that allows you to print photos directly from it?

If you’ve plashed out on an expensive photo album or are giving printed goods as a gift, quality will be important to you. It’s worth looking for a service that not only provides high quality printing but gives you flexibility of choice, for example in the choice of photo finish, size and aspect ratio.

Finally, cost is a major factor and many companies offer a reduction in the price per print if you order in bulk. This is good news for those of us have put pff printing snaps for months if not years due to sheer laziness. It turns out, it’s a decent strategy.

When choosing a service, it’s worth looking at cost of post and packaging, plus delivery before you start uploading your pictures – as it can really add up – or if you’re in a rush, bear in mind that some services are much slower than others. There’s always an offer out there so do shop around to get the best deal.

The best photo printing services you can use today:

(Image credit: Future)

1. BonusPrint: best all-round service A photo printing service that does it all Reasons to buy + User-friendly software makes ordering simple + Good choice of aspect ratio options and products + Consistently good print quality Reasons to avoid - Can work out more expensive than other services TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit BonusPrint

BonusPrint offers a very wide range of printed photo products, from simple prints in a comprehensive range of sizes and formats, to calendars, photobooks and gifts. The company makes the process of ordering pretty simple. All you need do is upload your image and the BonusPrint software will work out the aspect ratio and size for you, so you shouldn’t get any unwelcome cropped images in your prints.

While it’s not the cheapest photo printing service, BonusPrint’s quality is good and if you’re not satisfied, It offers a no quibble reprint or refund. Delivery costs vary according to the product but standard UK print orders are capped at £3.99, so there is no nasty surprise at the end of an uploading session.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Photobox: best for regular printing Organised people might enjoy this one Reasons to buy + Up to free 50 6x4 inch prints per month, you only pay post and packaging charge + Fast delivery + No subscription or commitment Reasons to avoid - Uploading images can be time consuming TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Photobox

If you want to give a new lease of life to all those images on your phone or tablet by turning them into prints, or have a penchant for creating scrapbook and albums, this monthly service might appeal to you. The idea is that you order up to 50 free 6x4 inch prints every month and only pay delivery costs. Once you have downloaded the free app and uploaded your chosen images, you can edit them in-app and then just order your prints. The cost of post and packaging starts at £1.49, making this a tempting proposition, particularly if you have kids growing up fast and a little time to create photo albums documenting their journey.

There is no limit to the number of times you can use the monthly service so getting into the habit of turning those images into prints couldn’t be easier, but this option might prove pricey for people who like to do a bulk order once a year or so.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Moo: best for cards and stationery High-quality products if you want to impress Reasons to buy + High quality, professional appearance + Easy to use + Wide range of printed products Reasons to avoid - Can be expensive TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Moo

Moo prides itself on the quality of its products, from its business cards in a variety of styles and finishes, to stickers, postcards, greetings cards, letterheads and more. The comprehensive range of products sets Moo apart from others, because you can customise pretty much everything. Those short on time or expertise can upload an image and choose from an extensive range of Moo’s templates to create professional-looking cards, which can make a daunting task a little easier.

Delivery times and costs vary according to the product and delivery options, but can prove quote pricey. All in all, Moo is a service that’s brilliant for people willing to invest in quality products and who might want to wow their friends and neighbours with the best customised stationery and more.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Snapfish: best for printing from phone A simple service for those on the go Reasons to buy + Up to free 50 6x4 inch prints per month + Can order from a phone or tablet + No commitment or subscription Reasons to avoid - Offer only applies to 6x4 inch prints TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Snapfish

Snapfish’s app is perfect for anyone who uses their phone for everything. It makes it so convenient to order ‘on the go’. Users simply need to download the app, then upload selected pictures from their phone, tablet or Instagram, Facebook or Google photos. You can get 60 6x4 inch free prints per month, paying only for delivery, making this app a convenient way to print out memories frequently, so you always have some fresh ones for your fridge or album. The service also lets you easily create gifts and add them to your bag too.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Blurb: best for photo books Perfect for playing publisher Reasons to buy + Super professional looking + Enables lots of editing and customisation + Great quality Reasons to avoid - Can be expensive - Might be too hands-on for some TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Blurb

If you want to fashion your best images into a book or even a magazine, and don’t mind investing some time and money, Blurb has some incredible products. The online service allows you to edit and layout your photos to create professional-looking photobooks and magazines with the help of the service’s free and fully-customisable templates. You can choose from different types or papers and formats, including lay flat, hardcover and softcover options so you get a product you can cherish forever. But, while some photobooks may not be too pricey, the sky is pretty much the limit on Blurb – which can be good or bad depending on what you are after.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Bags of Love: best for unusual photo gifts Print photos on pretty much anything Reasons to buy + Unique, personalised products + High quality, professional finish + Fast delivery Reasons to avoid - Can be expensive TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Bags of Love

If you’ve ever been at a loss as to what to buy someone who has everything, this London-based company could be the answer to your problems. Photos can be printed onto a huge range of items, from the more usual personalised cards, calendars and stationery items, to household furnishings and unusual gifts. You can even use your photos to create personalised clothing – your face on leggings anyone? - and accessories in a variety of materials. If you want personalised fabrics for your own projects, Bags of Love has its own digital printing service, which might prove appealing to the craftier and more creative among us. There are sample packs and swatches to give the customer a taste of just what is possible too. Though the products are not cheap, the attention to quality and detail is impressive, and you’re sure to find a unique gift for the person you are looking for, and probably yourself while you’re at it.