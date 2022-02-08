8 best gifts for campers: from practical presents to cool creature comforts

If you're hunting for the perfect present for someone who loves life under canvas, look no further – we've done the hard work for you and rounded up some of the best gifts available for camping fans. Our list of eight clever gadgets, gizmos and warm kit includes cosy layers, clever kettles and a few innovative designs ideal for the outdoors lover who has everything. Gift one of our picks and you'll be guaranteed a very happy camper indeed.

(Image credit: Rab)

1. Rab Cirrus Hut slippers Reasons to buy + Cosy as anything + Durable soles + Made from recycled materials

Did you know you can buy sleeping bags specially for your feet? Well, almost – try Rab's Cirrus Hut slippers, which are stuffed with luxuriously warm synthetic insulation. These slippers trap in heat quickly and are soft as anything to wear, so they're ideal for popping on when you're getting ready for bed in your tent, or even for wearing inside your sleeping bag if your feet tend to get cold in the night. The insulation is sourced from post-consumer waste and the nylon upper is recycled, so this is an eco-friendlier gift than your average, too. If you know a camper who always suffers from cold tootsies in the winter, Rab also does a taller bootie version.

(Image credit: Berghaus)

2. Berghaus Affine insulated jacket Reasons to buy + Warm synthetic insulation + Great hood + Smart primary colours

An insulated jacket really is one of the most versatile bits of camping and outdoor clothing you can buy, and Berghaus' Affine, available for men and women, is a great all-rounder. This design uses synthetic insulation (so no problematic animal down involved) to trap in body heat brilliantly, but is still slim-fitting enough to pop under a waterproof and to stash in a rucksack if you're backpacking with a tent. A close-fitting hood protects from cold and wind when you're getting your tent set up, and come bedtime you can always stuff the jacket into the hood to make a small but functional pillow. We like the bright primary colours, too.



(Image credit: Kelly Kettle)

3. Kelly Kettle Scout 1.2 litre Reasons to buy + Boils water efficiently + Fun to use + A little bit different

For the camper who has everything (and can't live without a cuppa in the morning), this is a simple, elegant and gas-free way to boil water in the great outdoors. The metal drum of a Kelly Kettle is essentially a double-skinned chimney – you pour water into the hollow walls and light a fire using sticks and kindling in the kettle's belly, boiling up 1.2 litres of water in a jiffy (how quickly depends on strength of the fire you build). They even work even in atrocious weather, and will save you dosh on fuel.

(Image credit: Kelty )

4. Kelty Noah's Tarp 12 Reasons to buy + Versatile and easy to erect + Various sizes available + Durable material

One tarp to rule them all? Simple but extremely useful, a portable shelter like Noah's Tarp from Kelty is ideal for hammock camping, bivvying or just for setting up to create a bit of space to hide from the rain or bright sunshine if you're fishing or cooking outdoors. The Noah's guy lines attach easily to tree trunks or to a car, or you can also buy lightweight poles (sold separately) or use hiking poles if you need a makeshift shelter anywhere else. Three sizes are available – the 12 is a good all-rounder, and the 16 is ideal for sheltering bigger groups. If you're stumped for what to get for a keen backcountry camper, you can't go wrong with this handy bit of kit.

(Image credit: Rugd)

5. Rugd Power Brick portable battery Reasons to buy + Charges a phone in 1 hour + Small and compact + Doubles up as a lantern

Multi-day wild camping trips or setting up a tent at a remote pitch in the woods are amazing experiences – but roaming far from power supplies will quickly drain your phone and camera, which isn't ideal if you want to track your route on a mapping app or take photos of your camping adventures. The solution is to carry Rugd's nigh-on indestructible but pleasingly portable Power Brick. The size of a small wallet, this little gadget can juice up your phone in about an hour. When night falls, it doubles up as a powerful lantern or can even be used as an SOS light. Ideal for your favourite wild camper.

(Image credit: Vesta)

6. Vesta silk-filled thermoregulating duvet Reasons to buy + Silk is ideal for all-season use + Wicks away moisture + More luxurious than a sleeping bag!

, from £165.33 from Vesta

Looking for an extra-special gift fit for the king or queen of glamping? Sleeping under the stars doesn't get cosier than when you're wrapped up in a silk duvet. Vesta's thermoregulating quilt does a brilliant job at keeping you at the right temperature year-round – it'll be cool at summer festivals and snug on frosty winter nights. Silk also wicks moisture away from the body, so no more muggy sleeping bag-induced night sweats. A gift that'll be the crowning glory of anyone's beloved yurt or bell tent.

(Image credit: AeroPress)

7. Aeropress coffee maker Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Makes great coffee fast + Easy to pack

If the camper you're planning on spoiling just can't function in the morning without a hot cup of joe, even in the back of beyond, swap heavy, fiddly cafetieres for a light, portable Aeropress, which is essentially a French press you can chuck in a rucksack. Just add fresh coffee, fill up with hot water and then plunge after a few minutes for a proper cup of coffee even when you're miles from civilization. It fits easily in a backpack's water bottle pocket when you're on the go, too.

(Image credit: Snow Peak )

8. Snow Peak Pack & Carry Fireplace Reasons to buy + Folds down flat + Easy to clean + Sizes to suit any camping setup

Sit around a cosy campfire wherever your pitch your tent with this clever portable firepit from Japanese brand Snow Peak, which is generous enough to hold a warming flame but packs up totally flat when you break camp. Many campsites don't allow fires unless you bring your own pit – this is a fuss-free way to make sure you can still roast up some marshmallows after supper. The Fireplace is available in sizes S-XL, so there's one to gift whether you're after a snug setting for two or a big blaze that a group can crowd around. A grill is also available if you fancy cooking your supper al fresco.