8 Argos Big Red Sale festival deals you didn’t know you needed (but definitely do)

Festival season is finally here, and if you’re planning on pitching up for a weekend of live music, muddy fields and questionable food truck choices, then you’ll want to be prepared. Thankfully, Argos’ Big Red Sale has dropped just in time, bringing big discounts on the kind of kit that makes the festival grind far more enjoyable.

We’ve scoured the sale for the best deals on proper festival essentials: think inflatable sofas that’ll make your mates jealous, compact coolers to keep your drinks cold, and smart double-burner stoves that’ll help you fry up a post-mosh breakfast in style. There are even swankier options for those looking to glamp it up, like the octagonal Coleman tent that basically turns your pitch into a VIP suite.

Whether you’re heading to Glasto, Green Man or a quiet weekend gathering in a field with mates, these deals can help you upgrade your setup without wrecking your bank balance. We’ve rounded up our favourites below – just act fast, because like the best acts, they won’t hang around for long!

Pro Action 2 Person 1 Room Pop Up Camping Tent - Black: was £35 now £29.75 at Argos The Pro Action 2 Person 1 Room Pop Up Camping Tent is perfect for festivals and quick getaways. Its pop-up design ensures effortless setup in seconds, allowing more time to enjoy the event. With a waterproof rating of 1000mm, it offers reliable protection against light rain. The tent features three windows for ventilation, a mosquito net, and includes guy ropes and pegs for stability.

Vango Lunar Single Envelope 250GSM Sleeping Bag: was £40 now £34 at Argos The Vango Lunar Single Envelope 250GSM Sleeping Bag is ideal for festival-goers and casual campers. Its square shape offers extra foot room, and the 250gsm insulation ensures comfort in spring and early autumn. Lightweight and machine washable, it includes a compression bag for easy transport.

Vango Flocked Inflatable Camping Sofa: was £50 now £40 at Argos Take your festival camping to the next level with this inflatable sofa from Vango. Designed for two, it’s lightweight, durable, and surprisingly comfortable thanks to its soft flocked surface. Easy to inflate and deflate, it packs down small, perfect for lounging in style without sacrificing precious tent space.

Coleman OctaGo 3 Person Octagon Glamping Tent: was £250 now £200 at Argos Want to stand out at the campsite and sleep in style? The Coleman OctaGo 3 Person Octagon Glamping Tent is your ticket to festival luxury. With its panoramic mesh windows, roomy octagonal layout, and easy-pitch design, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and show-stopping looks for swankier outdoor stays.

Coleman 16QT Performance Cool Box - 15 Litres: was £35 now £28 at Argos Need to keep your drinks chilled during a festival? The Coleman 16QT Performance Cool Box is a compact, reliable solution. With a 15-litre capacity, it holds up to 22 cans and maintains ice for up to 24 hours. Its lightweight design and sturdy handle make it easy to transport.

Campingaz Camping Cook CV, Double Burner: was £70 now £59.50 at Argos Featuring two independently adjustable 1800W burners, the Camping Cook CV Double Burner Stove allows for versatile cooking options. Its compact design, weighing just 1.9kg, and the Easy Clic Plus system ensure quick setup and portability. With removable, dishwasher-safe pan supports and a stable base, it's perfect for efficient and comfortable outdoor cooking.