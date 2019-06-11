Best electric chainsaw 2019: top cordless loppers from the cutting edge of tech

The best cordless electric chainsaws do the same job as the petrol-powered monsters, bun unlike them, they don't make an absolute din, vibrate like hell and weigh a ton. It's a much more modern and convenient way to prune branches, cut down trees, and murder hitchhikers.

This an ordered chart of specifically cordless, electric chainsaws, so you know which one to buy. You can still buy a few chainsaws with cords but being boring old health and safety nerds, we just aren't that keen on devices that combine razor-sharp, whirring blades with flimsy cables containing hundreds and hundreds of volts of electricity. However, the one corded model here (an Einhell) comes highly recommended by online reviewers.

What is the best battery electric chainsaw?

Our top spot goes to the magnificent Greenworks GD40CS40, a more than capable beast that scythes through anything made of wood.

We’re similarly enamoured of the German-engineered Stihl MSA 120 C-BQ and the new compact Bosch UniversalChain 18.

Cordless electric chainsaw buying guide

Petrol chainsaws may have more machismo to them but they aren't only off-putting due to their horror movie associations. Believe me, you ain’t seen scary till you’re halfway up a tree trying to hold onto something that is doing everything in its power to behead you.

Cordless chainsaws on the other, unsevered, hand, are a much more sedate option. Yes, they will still hurt you if mistreated, but they don’t vibrate as much and they certainly don’t make anything like as much of a racket. They’re not attached to a cord either, which means you’re not tied to the mains while using something that is just itching to cut through the cable. With a cordless model you can wield that baby anywhere you like, within reason of course.

Cordless chainsaws work in exactly the same way as petrol and electric models and they all come with a raft of safety cut off features. Most models will carry on running for at least 20 minutes on a full battery charge, which, in real world terms, amounts to a lot of cutting. Cordless chainsaws are naturally heavier than electric models but much lighter than petrol ones.

Chainsaws, even cordless ones, do require a little TLC from time to time. Firstly, you’ll need to purchase some bona fide chainsaw oil and keep the reservoir topped up. This reservoir feeds the chain and gears little drips at a time, making everything run smoothly. You might also need to put the chain on yourself, which ideally requires a pair of gloves.

You also need to make sure the chain is put on in the correct orientation or it won’t make any impact on the wood and cause the wood to start smoking through friction. This is an easy mistake to make (read our Ryobi review) so look for the little arrows on the chain and the main unit and you’ll get it right first time. Now go forth and start giving those branches what for.

The best cordless electric chainsaws, in order

1. Greenworks GD40CS40 The best cordless electric chainsaw Specifications Power: 40v Bar length: 40cm Weight: 5.1kgs Battery included as standard?: No Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Good run time + Comes with fitted chain Reasons to avoid - Quite heavy Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The mean green Greenworks is equipped with a long 40cm (16-inch) Oregon bar and chain, a brushless motor that will last forever, and a full gamut of safety features, including the obligatory brake guard hand protector that must be pulled back to engage the drive. The whole shebang is powered by a large 40-volt G-Max Li-Ion battery that runs for around 25 minutes on a full 90-minute charge.

The Greenworks is available with or without a battery and charger. If you already have one of the company’s excellent lawnmowers – or any other Greenworks products – you’re in luck since the batteries are easily swappable. Otherwise you’ll need to fork out another £108 for the battery and charger.

The package I got also includes a tough plastic chain guard and, even better, a chainsaw-shaped bag to carry it in. Aside from the battery, the only item not supplied is chain oil, but that’s readily available at most hardware stores (B&Q produces its own brand at £5.74 a litre).

Despite being quite weighty (which can be a good thing), this chainsaw is ultra efficient at cutting though tree trunks, branches and logs up to a whopping 70cm (28 inches) in diameter; as long as you adopt the seesaw technique you should have no trouble using it.

The other huge bonus with this excellent cordless trunk trimmer is that it comes with the chain ready fitted so there’s no chance of cocking up by putting it on the wrong way round.

Hang on a minute, is that the strains of Monty Python’s ‘Lumberjack Song’ we hear fluttering over the garden fence?

2. Stihl MSA 120 C-BQ Best 'prosumer' electric chainsaw Specifications Power: 36v Bar length: 30cm Weight: 2.5kgs Battery included as standard: No Reasons to buy + Nice and light + Quite quiet Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy from World of Power for £225

• Buy direct from Stihl

Stihl’s chainsaws currently hog four out of six of Which?’s Best Buy awards and are the chainsaw brand of choice among professional tree surgeons, so the German-based tool manufacturer must be doing something right. The MSA 120 is a brilliant, albeit slightly pricy electric chainsaw. It comes with a similar 12-inch bar (30cm) and feature set to the Ryobi below.

Stihl’s Ematic oil admin system is said to ‘reduce bar oil consumption by up to 50%’. There's also a fuss-free brushless motor, tool-less chain tensioning and a two-stage battery insert system that prevents accidental use while transporting it. For those of you who don’t already own a Stihl product, the battery and charger is available separately. Expect around 35 minutes of sawing on a full charge.

This is the perfect chainsaw for lucky folk with nice big fireplaces and a woodland out the back – please, no cutting down of living trees or we’ll set Prince Charles onto you. It tackles six-inch logs, smaller tree trunks and wide branches with ease, is light in the hand, pretty quiet and – like most other Stihl products – exceedingly reliable.

3. Bosch UniversalChain 18 A great compact chainsaw with neat safety feature Specifications Power: 18v Bar length: 20cm Weight: 3kgs Battery incl: Yes Reasons to buy + Excellent anti-kickback feature + Decent run time + Compact Reasons to avoid - Short chain bar restricts use Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy Bosch UniversalChain 18 from Amazon for £170

This compact 20cm cordless cutter comes with a ‘stabilising tip protector’ that minimises branch damage and reduces kickback – the alarming moment when a chainsaw is suddenly propelled backwards or downwards because the blade has hit an especially tough knot of wood. A feature like this is very handy for those who are a bit apprehensive about using a chainsaw, especially if balancing on a ladder halfway up a tree. It also saves the chain from hitting the ground when sawing logs or anything else at ground level.

The Bosch UniversalChain 18 weighs in at a reasonable 3kgs and is equipped with an 18v Lithium-Ion battery that provides around 40 cuts per one-hour charge. Rather strangely, Amazon is listing it as £147.99 with battery and charger, and £143.99 without. Er, which one to choose? You will have to fit the chain and chain bar yourself, mind, but this is pretty easy to do. You will also need to buy some chain oil before firing it up or the chain and bar will overheat, reducing their lifespan.

If you only require occasional use of a chainsaw and want one that does the job well without being too daunting to use, then put this one on the shopping list.

4. Ryobi OCS1830 Close rival to the Stihl above Specifications Power: 18v Bar length: 30cm Weight: 3.2kgs Battery included as standard: No Reasons to buy + Compact + Quite quiet Reasons to avoid - Martian instruction manual Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Right, here’s today’s lesson on how not to assemble your chainsaw. As is the case with so many chainsaws, this small-bodied 30cm (12-inch) model required fitting the chain to the bar. What could possibly go wrong?

In my defence, the Ryobi instructions are anything but clear – there are no illustrations for a start – and as a consequence I didn’t notice the teeny-weeny chain direction arrows on the bar and on the chain so inadvertently put it on the wrong way round. A genuine schoolboy error that sometimes even catches out some chainsaw pros. The result? Just a lot of smoke from the overheated chain and absolutely no impression on the log trying to be cut. Bear this in mind because wrong chain orientation is the most common problem with chainsaw owners. I would suggest watching the official Ryobi instructional video for extra peace of mind.

With the chain in the correct orientation, the little 18v Ryobi made incredibly short work of the task in hand; it literally carved through the log like the proverbial butter. Like all good chainsaws, this one is fitted with an impressively reliable brushless motor, a reassuring hand protector and a plastic sheath for the chain bar. It also comes with a little bottle of chainsaw oil.

As is so often the case with power tools these days, this one is packaged without a battery and charger so you’ll need to fork out a bit more – unless you already own a Ryobi product that uses the same style of battery.

In the arena of regular gardening tasks, this one’s a great option. It’s light enough in the hand (3.5kgs), small enough for easy storage and it tackles weekly log-sawing duties with aplomb.

5. Einhell GH-EC 2040 Best electric chainsaw with a cable Specifications Power: AC Bar length: 40.6cm Weight: 3.2kgs Battery included as standard: No battery at all Reasons to buy + A great performer by all accounts Reasons to avoid - Clearly, not cordless Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy Einhell GH-EC 2040 from Amazon for £64

This cable-powered chainsaw is a massive hit on the web so I'm including it in this roundup, even though it’s one of the few garden tools I haven’t actually had a chance to play with personally.

The Einhell GH-EC 2040 comes with a 40.6cm chain bar with ‘kick back’ cut-off protection and the usual gamut of other safety features. It’ll saw a 20cm log into two before you’ve even thought about it – which is one reason why you always need to be on your guard and stand with braced foot stance, ready for a quick retreat. Watch out for that cable, now…

6. Black & Decker GKC1825L20 Best budget electric chainsaw Specifications Power: 18v Bar length: 25cm Weight: 3.1kgs Battery included as standard: Yes Reasons to buy + Very compact + Highly affordable Reasons to avoid - Shortish run time - Not for the heavy stuff Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy Black & Decker GKC1825L20 from Amazon for £159

Here’s a fab, keenly-priced midget option for those with only occasional chainsaw needs. It comes with a battery and charger, too. With many contented users online, the B&D is very well balanced and capable of scything through branches, trunks and logs up to about ten inches in diameter. Although it’s more comfortable dealing with smaller stuff, one adventurous owner tells on Amazon reckons he’s felled and logged 15 trees using this little fella without so much as a glitch. He must have one hell of a garden.

The 18v battery doesn’t last much past 20 minutes, so you might consider purchasing a spare. Otherwise, this is a great, budget-priced model for beginners, those who require a chainsaw only for occasional use, and the odd enthusiast with a passion for domestic forestry.