Zero Breeze introduces its most advanced portable AC at CES 2025

The company aims to redefine outdoor cooling for the new year

Zero Breeze announces Mark 3 portable air conditioner at CES 2025
(Image credit: Zero Breeze)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in News

Even though CES 2025 is nearing its end, exciting consumer tech announcements keep coming from Las Vegas.

Case in point: Zero Breeze just introduced the Mark 3 Portable Air Conditioner to the world. This lightweight and powerful device is set to revolutionise portable cooling for adventurers, outdoor workers, and anyone needing efficient climate control on the go.

Weighing under 22 pounds, the Mark 3 is designed for easy transport and is equipped with a micro twin-cylinder compressor, delivering a robust 5,280 BTU cooling capacity – nearly double the performance of its predecessor, the Mark 2.

Its sleek ergonomic design and user-friendly features make it an ideal companion for various scenarios, from camping trips and van life to intense job sites and racing tracks.

The Mark 3's energy efficiency is equally impressive. A single charge of its 1,022Wh swappable battery offers up to 7 hours of cooling, and additional power sources can be connected for extended use.

Plus, the unit has seven customisable modes, including a quiet Sleep Mode and a high-powered Rocket Mode, so you can enjoy targeted cooling tailored to your needs.

“Our goal at Zero Breeze is to rethink traditional air conditioning, offering a portable solution that enhances outdoor comfort across diverse settings,” said Max Ma, Founder of Zero Breeze.

Available for pre-order at $1,300 (approx. £1,058.62/ AU$2,098.64), the Mark 3 is expected to ship in late February. For more information, visit Zero Breeze today.

TOPICS
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸