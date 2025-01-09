Zero Breeze introduces its most advanced portable AC at CES 2025

Even though CES 2025 is nearing its end, exciting consumer tech announcements keep coming from Las Vegas.

Case in point: Zero Breeze just introduced the Mark 3 Portable Air Conditioner to the world. This lightweight and powerful device is set to revolutionise portable cooling for adventurers, outdoor workers, and anyone needing efficient climate control on the go.

Weighing under 22 pounds, the Mark 3 is designed for easy transport and is equipped with a micro twin-cylinder compressor, delivering a robust 5,280 BTU cooling capacity – nearly double the performance of its predecessor, the Mark 2.

Its sleek ergonomic design and user-friendly features make it an ideal companion for various scenarios, from camping trips and van life to intense job sites and racing tracks.

The Mark 3's energy efficiency is equally impressive. A single charge of its 1,022Wh swappable battery offers up to 7 hours of cooling, and additional power sources can be connected for extended use.

Plus, the unit has seven customisable modes, including a quiet Sleep Mode and a high-powered Rocket Mode, so you can enjoy targeted cooling tailored to your needs.

“Our goal at Zero Breeze is to rethink traditional air conditioning, offering a portable solution that enhances outdoor comfort across diverse settings,” said Max Ma, Founder of Zero Breeze.

Available for pre-order at $1,300 (approx. £1,058.62/ AU$2,098.64), the Mark 3 is expected to ship in late February. For more information, visit Zero Breeze today.