Anker upgrades Everfrost Cooler with improved battery life and new size options

QUICK SUMMARY
Anker has unveiled the EverFrost Cooler 2 at CES 2025, featuring an enhanced battery life and size options based on user feedback.
Pricing remains undisclosed, but Anker has confirmed that pre-orders for the two larger models will begin in the US on 21st February, with the smaller version arriving later.
Anker has pleased outdoor enthusiasts by announcing an upgraded version of the EverFrost Cooler at CES 2025. The original model was launched in 2023, impressing consumers with its exceptional cooling performance and portability. The new EverFrost Cooler 2 builds on user feedback, with notable enhancements in battery life and size options to better suit diverse needs.
The best cool boxes have surged in popularity in recent years, with leading brands like Ninja and Yeti introducing their own models. Among them, Anker's EverFrost Cooler 2 clearly distinguishes itself as a top-tier contender.
Whilst pricing details remain under wraps, Anker has confirmed that pre-orders for the two larger EverFrost Cooler 2 models will open in the US on 21st February via its website. The smaller variant is set to follow a few months later.
The EverFrost Cooler 2 comes in three versatile sizes ( 23L, 40L and 58L) and offers adjustable temperatures ranging from -20°C to 20°C (-4°F to 68°F). According to Anker, the FrostFlow 360° air circulation system ensures rapid cooling, and the largest 58L model features dual compartments that enable simultaneous freezing and cooling.
Equipped with two 288Wh batteries, the EverFrost Cooler 2 provides up to 104 hours (over four days) of freshness for stored food and drinks. This is a significant improvement over its predecessor, which offered just 42 hours of battery life. The cooler’s batteries can be recharged through multiple options, including AC power, USB-C, a car socket or a 100W solar input. The batteries also double as a power bank, offering 60W USB-C and 12W USB-A ports for charging other devices.
Other convenient features include wheels and a handle for easy transport, a fold-down tray for added utility, and an IPX3 water resistance rating.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
