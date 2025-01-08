Garmin Montana series goes off-road with built-in SOS and mapping features

Garmin, admittedly the best hiking GPS brand out there, has launched its new Montana GPS series, designed for adventurers who demand durability, connectivity, and precision navigation.
Hot off the heels of the rugged Instinct 3 and HRM 200 heart rate monitor, the new GPS unit lineup includes the Montana 710, 710i, and 760i, each equipped with a 5-inch glove-friendly colour touchscreen, rugged construction and an array of mapping features to ensure explorers stay on track, no matter the terrain.
The Montana series features mounting options for vehicles ranging from ATVs and motorcycles to boats and campers. Preloaded with TopoActive maps, the devices deliver detailed terrain contours, coastlines, rivers, and landmarks, ensuring users can navigate confidently.
For those heading off the grid, the 710i and 760i models feature Garmin’s inReach satellite communication technology, enabling two-way text messaging, location tracking, and SOS functionality through the Iridium satellite network.
"With extended battery life, durable construction, and advanced mapping capabilities, the Montana series empowers adventurers to explore further and stay connected," said Dan Bartel, Garmin’s Vice President of Global Consumer Sales.
In addition to robust navigation tools, the Montana 760i includes an 8-megapixel camera that geotags photos, helping you document your journeys and easily revisit your favourite locations. All models offer multi-GNSS support (GPS and Galileo), an IPX7 water resistance rating, and military-grade durability tested to MIL-STD-810 standards.
Available now at Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU, the Garmin Montana 710, 710i, and 760i retail between £550/ $650/ AU$1,149 and £800/ $800/ AU$1,399.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
Jackery powers into 2025 with three new home energy and solar innovations at CES
The brand’s latest breakthroughs include a modular storage system, mobile solar panels, and stylish curved roof tiles
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Urtopia Titanium Zero e-bike combines lightweight design and solid state power with AI-powered riding
New electric bike seems to have it all
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Ultrahuman unveils ‘Rare’ smart ring collection made from 18K gold
Time to track your health in serious style
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Xyber and Xafari e-bikes unveiled as Segway's electrifying entry into cycling
Segway shakes up CES 2025 with the launch of its first-ever e-bikes
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Segway’s next-gen e-scooters zoom into CES 2025 with exciting speed updates, clever technology, and cutting-edge aesthetics
Commuting just got an upgrade
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Garmin – Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch tracks altitude, counts reps and keeps you looking sharp for much less
AMOLED screen, 40+ sport modes and 10-day battery life for only $99
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Garmin HRM 200 is proof that simplicity still wins in fitness tech
The fitness brand’s latest HRM is a budget-friendly model that nails the essentials
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Garmin Instinct 3 goes AMOLED, solar, and seriously rugged
Taking a page from its Fenix playbook, Garmin reimagines the Instinct Series for 2025
By Matt Kollat Published