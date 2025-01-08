Garmin Montana series goes off-road with built-in SOS and mapping features

The Montana 710, 710i, and 760i boast global maps, rugged durability, and inReach satellite communication

Garmin announces Montana Series hiking GPS
(Image credit: Garmin)
Garmin, admittedly the best hiking GPS brand out there, has launched its new Montana GPS series, designed for adventurers who demand durability, connectivity, and precision navigation.

Hot off the heels of the rugged Instinct 3 and HRM 200 heart rate monitor, the new GPS unit lineup includes the Montana 710, 710i, and 760i, each equipped with a 5-inch glove-friendly colour touchscreen, rugged construction and an array of mapping features to ensure explorers stay on track, no matter the terrain.

The Montana series features mounting options for vehicles ranging from ATVs and motorcycles to boats and campers. Preloaded with TopoActive maps, the devices deliver detailed terrain contours, coastlines, rivers, and landmarks, ensuring users can navigate confidently.

For those heading off the grid, the 710i and 760i models feature Garmin’s inReach satellite communication technology, enabling two-way text messaging, location tracking, and SOS functionality through the Iridium satellite network.

"With extended battery life, durable construction, and advanced mapping capabilities, the Montana series empowers adventurers to explore further and stay connected," said Dan Bartel, Garmin’s Vice President of Global Consumer Sales.

In addition to robust navigation tools, the Montana 760i includes an 8-megapixel camera that geotags photos, helping you document your journeys and easily revisit your favourite locations. All models offer multi-GNSS support (GPS and Galileo), an IPX7 water resistance rating, and military-grade durability tested to MIL-STD-810 standards.

Available now at Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU, the Garmin Montana 710, 710i, and 760i retail between £550/ $650/ AU$1,149 and £800/ $800/ AU$1,399.

