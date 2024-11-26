Amazon Black Friday torch deals are live – 8 best flashlight offers from Olight, Acebeam and more!

While most people are busy buying TVs and smartphones, you, my friend, know what's what, which is why you're reading T3's roundup of the best torch deals for Black Friday at Amazon.
The shopping site is full of subpar offerings, but there are a few brands worth keeping an eye on, including Olight, Acebeam, Nebo, and Klarus. These brands put out awesome products, and for Black Friday, you can get many of them for a lot less than usual.
Of course, there are many more flashlight offers outside Amazon; check out the Ledlenser Black Friday sale for more info. If you're interested in general Black Friday offers, head to our best Black Friday deals hub, where we collate the hottest sales.
Best Amazon Black Friday torch deals
The top-rated OLIGHT Baton 4 Kit includes a compact flashlight delivering up to 1,300 lumens with a 170-meter beam distance. It features a rechargeable 650mAh battery, a magnetic charging cable, and a charging case that can fully recharge the flashlight up to five times. The case also functions as a power bank for other devices.
The ACEBEAM E75 is a high-performance EDC flashlight offering up to 4,500 lumens with a beam distance of 260 meters. Powered by a rechargeable 21,700 Li-ion battery, it features a magnetic tail stand for hands-free use and a USB-C port for quick charging. The durable, IP68-rated design makes it ideal for outdoor adventures and daily use.
The Klarus XT21X Pro is a high-performance tactical flashlight that delivers up to 4,400 lumens and a beam distance of 336 meters. It features a dual-switch tail cap and side switch for versatile operation and offers five brightness levels plus strobe and SOS modes. Powered by a 5,000mAh 21,700 Li-ion battery, it supports USB-C charging and can function as a power bank.
The Arkfeld Ultra is a versatile EDC flashlight combining white light, UV light, and a green laser in a slim, flat design. It delivers up to 1,400 lumens of white light, features a 900 mW UV light for detecting counterfeit money and cleanliness checks, and includes a green laser for presentations. Constructed from O-aluminum, it's said to be twice as hard as standard 6061 aluminium.
The ACEBEAM Defender P17 is a tactical flashlight delivering up to 4,900 lumens and a beam distance of 445 meters. It offers five brightness levels and a strobe mode and is powered by a rechargeable 21,700 Li-ion battery with a USB-C port. On ultra-low mode, the battery provides up to 20 days of runtime. The durable aluminium body is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.
OLIGHT's Seeker 4 Pro is your portable powerhouse, blasting 4,600 lumens to illuminate any adventure or late-night snack run. The rotary dimmer puts you in charge of the glow, while its rugged, water-resistant design ensures durability. Rechargeable and versatile, it’s basically a pocket-sized spotlight with style.
This rechargeable flashlight delivers up to 18,000 lumens with a beam distance of 253 meters. It features five light modes, a 2x adjustable zoom, and a magnetic mode select dial for seamless operation. Constructed from anodized aircraft-grade aluminium, it's waterproof (IP67) and includes a power bank function.
The Marauder Mini is a compact yet powerful flashlight, delivering up to 7,000 lumens with a beam distance of 600 meters. It features dual-beam functionality, offering both spotlight and floodlight modes, and includes RGB LEDs for versatile lighting options. Powered by a custom 24Wh 32650 rechargeable lithium battery, it provides up to 43.5 hours of runtime.
