Ledlenser Black Friday Sale slashes prices up to 70% on premium flashlights and headtorches

Looking to light up your next adventure without burning a hole in your wallet? Ledlenser’s Black Friday sale is here, offering up to 70% off their high-performance torches, headlamps, and work lights.
Over the years, Ledlenser has become a global leader in LED lighting solutions, holding over 100 patents for innovations such as the Advanced Focus System, which combines lens and reflector technology to create a precise light beam.
Shop the Ledneser Black Friday Sale
Its torches and headtorches are known for exceptional brightness, durability, and long battery life, making them popular among professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.
Running from 11 November to 3 December, the brand's sale features some of the most advanced lighting solutions at massive discounts. If you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures, need a reliable light for work, or simply want to brighten up your toolkit, Ledlenser’s Black Friday offers make it the perfect time to grab a premium torch for less.
The Ledlenser HF6R Signature Rechargeable Head Torch is a powerhouse of hands-free illumination, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. With a 1,000-lumen maximum brightness and pivotable head unit, it’s a reliable companion for any adventure. Save £27 now!
The Ledlenser P7R Core & P3 Core Combo Set offers versatile lighting with up to 1,400 lumens on the P7R Core and 25 lumens on the compact P3 Core. Already a bargain at full price, it's almost unmissable at this price point!
The Ledlenser P18R Signature stands out with its impressive 4,500-lumen output and a beam range reaching up to 720 meters. Featuring hard-anodised body for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, the torch's Advanced Focus System allows seamless transition between flood and spot lighting. A premium task for premium users!
The Ledlenser SEO7R features Optisense Technology, which automatically adjusts light intensity based on surrounding conditions, and the Advanced Focus System for seamless transition between flood and spot lighting. s With a maximum brightness of 220 lumens, the SEO7R also includes a red LED to preserve night vision and supports both rechargeable and standard AAA batteries for flexibility.
We saved the best for last: the Red Dot Design Award-winner P6R has an insanely high 1,400-lumen maximum light output and a compact yet durable body that's ready for anything. Now one-third off, this is a deal not to be missed!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Act fast! Amazon cuts the Peloton Bike+ by almost $500 for Prime Day
The best exercise bike that delivers on and off bike workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
REI Labor Day Sale is live – here are 12 deals picked by T3's experts
Gear up and save big with REI’s Labor Day Deals
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Zoom back to school with Segway's jaw-dropping e-scooter deals – up to 61% off!
Zoom into the new school year with Segway – where incredible savings meet incredible rides
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Team GB has already won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the best-looking merchandise
I’m low-key obsessed with this Paris 2024 Olympics bomber jacket – and you can buy it, too.
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Save over 50% off the resistance band set favored by Chris Hemsworth
It's now less than $30!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I’m a fitness writer – these are the best dumbbell deals in the Prime Day sale
There's some pretty strong savings across Bowflex, NordicTrack and more!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Best Prime Day apparel deals from Nike, Crocs, Adidas, Under Armour and more
From T-shirts to shoes, here are the best offers on apparel this Amazon Prime Day
By Matt Kollat Published