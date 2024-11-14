Ledlenser Black Friday Sale slashes prices up to 70% on premium flashlights and headtorches

Looking to light up your next adventure without burning a hole in your wallet? Ledlenser’s Black Friday sale is here, offering up to 70% off their high-performance torches, headlamps, and work lights.

Over the years, Ledlenser has become a global leader in LED lighting solutions, holding over 100 patents for innovations such as the Advanced Focus System, which combines lens and reflector technology to create a precise light beam.

Shop the Ledneser Black Friday Sale

Its torches and headtorches are known for exceptional brightness, durability, and long battery life, making them popular among professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

Running from 11 November to 3 December, the brand's sale features some of the most advanced lighting solutions at massive discounts. If you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures, need a reliable light for work, or simply want to brighten up your toolkit, Ledlenser’s Black Friday offers make it the perfect time to grab a premium torch for less.

Ledlenser P18R Signature Rechargeable Torch: was £299.95 now £224.95 at ledlenser.co.uk The Ledlenser P18R Signature stands out with its impressive 4,500-lumen output and a beam range reaching up to 720 meters. Featuring hard-anodised body for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, the torch's Advanced Focus System allows seamless transition between flood and spot lighting. A premium task for premium users!

Ledlenser SEO7R Rechargeable Head Torch: was £89.95 now £42.95 at ledlenser.co.uk The Ledlenser SEO7R features Optisense Technology, which automatically adjusts light intensity based on surrounding conditions, and the Advanced Focus System for seamless transition between flood and spot lighting. s With a maximum brightness of 220 lumens, the SEO7R also includes a red LED to preserve night vision and supports both rechargeable and standard AAA batteries for flexibility.