Ledlenser Black Friday Sale slashes prices up to 70% on premium flashlights and headtorches

Ledlenser torch in use
(Image credit: Ledlenser)
Looking to light up your next adventure without burning a hole in your wallet? Ledlenser’s Black Friday sale is here, offering up to 70% off their high-performance torches, headlamps, and work lights.

Over the years, Ledlenser has become a global leader in LED lighting solutions, holding over 100 patents for innovations such as the Advanced Focus System, which combines lens and reflector technology to create a precise light beam.

Its torches and headtorches are known for exceptional brightness, durability, and long battery life, making them popular among professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

Running from 11 November to 3 December, the brand's sale features some of the most advanced lighting solutions at massive discounts. If you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures, need a reliable light for work, or simply want to brighten up your toolkit, Ledlenser’s Black Friday offers make it the perfect time to grab a premium torch for less.

Ledlenser HF6R SIGNATURE Rechargeable Head Torch, Camo
Ledlenser HF6R SIGNATURE Rechargeable Head Torch, Camo: was £89.95 now £62.95 at ledlenser.co.uk

The Ledlenser HF6R Signature Rechargeable Head Torch is a powerhouse of hands-free illumination, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. With a 1,000-lumen maximum brightness and pivotable head unit, it’s a reliable companion for any adventure. Save £27 now!

Ledlenser P7R Core Rechargeable Torch + P3 Core Torch Twin Pack
Ledlenser P7R Core Rechargeable Torch + P3 Core Torch Twin Pack: was £137.95 now £88.95 at ledlenser.co.uk

The Ledlenser P7R Core & P3 Core Combo Set offers versatile lighting with up to 1,400 lumens on the P7R Core and 25 lumens on the compact P3 Core. Already a bargain at full price, it's almost unmissable at this price point!

Ledlenser P18R Signature Rechargeable Torch
Ledlenser P18R Signature Rechargeable Torch: was £299.95 now £224.95 at ledlenser.co.uk

The Ledlenser P18R Signature stands out with its impressive 4,500-lumen output and a beam range reaching up to 720 meters. Featuring hard-anodised body for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, the torch's Advanced Focus System allows seamless transition between flood and spot lighting. A premium task for premium users!

Ledlenser SEO7R Rechargeable Head Torch
Ledlenser SEO7R Rechargeable Head Torch: was £89.95 now £42.95 at ledlenser.co.uk

The Ledlenser SEO7R features Optisense Technology, which automatically adjusts light intensity based on surrounding conditions, and the Advanced Focus System for seamless transition between flood and spot lighting. s With a maximum brightness of 220 lumens, the SEO7R also includes a red LED to preserve night vision and supports both rechargeable and standard AAA batteries for flexibility.

Ledlenser P6R Signature Rechargeable Torch
Ledlenser P6R Signature Rechargeable Torch: was £159.95 now £99.95 at ledlenser.co.uk

We saved the best for last: the Red Dot Design Award-winner P6R has an insanely high 1,400-lumen maximum light output and a compact yet durable body that's ready for anything. Now one-third off, this is a deal not to be missed!

