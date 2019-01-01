The best cycling helmets 2019: stay safe on the roads and a little bit stylish too

When it comes to cycling, safety comes first, especially in the grim, icy gloom of winter. Donning your ultra-flattering high-viz and setting your lights to the least irritating setting before you head off is a given, but bike helmets are the real king of road safety, and whether you cycle to work or race on the weekends, having the right one could save your life.

In the UK it’s not required by law for you to wear a cycle helmet on the road, but the risk of injury can be reduced by up to 70% by donning one. These days there are plenty of helmets in attractive designs, from prestige brands, so you needn't feel like too much of a tit whilst protecting yourself, either.

How to buy the best cycling helmet for you

First, the basics: most road helmets are designed to be used once. By 'used' we mean, to be involved in one collision. You don't have to buy a new helmet every time you ride; that would be silly. But if it protects you from a crash, it has in effect given its life to save yours, and must be thrown away.

More advanced/modern helmets use a multi-directional impact system (or MIPS). This offers even more protection than a standard helmet, by resisting the twisting effect of an impact from certain angles. These tend to be more expensive, but then, not as expensive as buying a new head.

If you’re a frequent road cyclist, you’ll want a helmet that’s aerodynamic for reasons of both speed and ventilation. Most helmets aren't waterproof, but they do offer at least some protection from rain, cold and wind.

Road helmets have also become increasingly “smarter” with features such as Bluetooth connectivity and LED lights for safe cycling at night but you can always just attach a light to a non-smart helmet. Some helmets also include a pull-down, usually removable visor to protect your eyes, and/or to make you look awesome.

Most bike helmets are suitable for men and women, but you should either try a helmet on for size in a shop, or be ready to return and replace a wrongly sized helmet in timely fashion, if you order online. That's because a lot of helmet brands' stated head diameter for each size of helmet seems to have been reached through use of a random number generator. If you like to wear a cap under your helmet, this is particularly necessary.

After that, it’s simply down to style. Most helmets come in a range of bright colours which help with visibility as well as looking good. We’ve compiled a list of the top 7 helmets to suit a range of cyclists needs, including a variety of colours and patterns to cater to personal style.

Our pick of the best cycle helmets to buy today

1. POC Octal Best high-end commuting helmet Specifications Best for: Commuting Size range: Small to large Reasons to buy + Exceptionally safe + Not too bulky Reasons to avoid - Typically Scandinavian pricing

POC is like the Volvo of the helmet world: Swedish, renowned and revered for its impeccable safety standards and investment in new technology, but once avoided due to the fact its products were a little, shall we say, 'unflattering'.

But as with Volvo, the times have a-changed. POC now offers numerous, seriously safe helmets that also look great, and the award-winning Octal is a distillation of this effort.

Octal weighs less than 200g in medium size, yet goes above and beyond most other road bike competition in so much as it offers additional coverage and protection for the temples and back of the head, while the EPS liner is strategically thicker in the most exposed areas.

On top of this, there's all the ventilation a sweaty head could lust after and the aerodynamic shape makes it as good on the racy sportive as it is on the morning commute.

If you want the absolute cutting-edge of safety – sorry for the unfortunate choice of words there – POC also now a version of the Octal with its multiple-impact protection system (MIPS), which is built to withstand potentially catastrophic twisting forces on your dome in the event of a prang.

2. Bern Union Best commute/urban bike helmet under £100 Specifications Best for: Commuting Size range: Small to large Reasons to buy + Nifty, clip-in fabric 'cap peak' visor + Great mix of style, safety, comfort Reasons to avoid - Flipping down the visor is a bit of an effort

The look of the Union has much less race-day DNA than the POC helmet – little wonder; Bern was born as a brand for skaters. As such it's perfect for urban cyclists who don't want to be thought of as MAMILs or, er, MAWILs, if that's the female version of it.

A relatively low profile – okay, it is a little bulbous, as Bern's helms usually are – and light weight mean it's still sufficiently aerodynamic to not hold you back.

More importantly, it looks great in our opinion. A removable, clip-in 'visor' works like the peak on a cycling cap, flipping down to add a bit of sun protection, or just to make you look cooler. It also does a stand-up job of absorbing forehead sweat, but could be easier to flip down.

As with the POC, there's also an MIPS version of the Bern Union available. With more resistance to rotational force, it'll be of interest to off-roaders and anyone who prefers the maximum available insurance against cranial trauma. Does cost a bit more, though, pushing the price just over a ton.

8. Lazer Blade Helmet Best budget bike helmet Specifications Best for: Best budget buy Size range: : Small, medium, large Reasons to buy + Affordable + Stylish Reasons to avoid - Unusual sizing

If you don't put a high price on your safety, the Lazer Blade Helmet is an excellent, no-frills, affordable-yet-acceptably-stylish helmet that does everything it’s meant to for a pocket money price.

The 22 vents are impressive for the price, giving great ventilation and air circulation, and it will, obviously, protect your head from any potential injuries sustained whilst showing off. If you’re after a solid, good-value helmet for occasional use, this Lazer should be your weapon of choice.

3. Kask Mojito Bike Helmet An aerodynamic helmet for both peloton and commute Specifications Best for: Competitive cycling Size range: Small to extra large Reasons to buy + Great aerodynamics + Range of colours Reasons to avoid - Comes up small

The Kask Mojito is one of the most recognisable cycle helmets, thanks to Kask's long association with Sky. Despite that, and being one of the best cycling helmets for aerodynamics, thanks to no fewer than 26 ventilation holes, it's also pretty commute-friendly.

The vents also channel plenty of air to keep you cool, the interior gel liner is supremely comfy, and the pricing isn't too stringent either. The indecisive may be alarmed to find that the sleek design comes in approximately 500 billion colour choices, however.

4. Specialized S-Works Prevail Best affordable cycling helmet for racers Specifications Best for: Racing Size range: Small, medium, large Reasons to buy + Built for speed + Adjustable, comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Not the jazziest of looks

If you’re after a helmet to optimise your performance and speed, the Specialized S-Works Prevail Helmet is a winning choice. With its ultra-light construction and 4th Dimension Cooling System that evaporates sweat, this is the best cycling helmet for road racing at its price.

Its light, soft webbing doesn’t stretch with water or sweat and the Tri-Fix straps make it easy to adjust. It complies to all the usual cycling safety standards.

5. Giro Vanquish Best high-end helmet with integrated shades Specifications Best for: Stylish speed demons Size range: Small to large Reasons to buy + Streamlined to reduce drag + Integrated shades Reasons to avoid - Looks – and is – a bit hardcore

Although not an out-and-out time trial helmet, this slippery devil from Giro is designed to slice through the air with minimal fuss, without the wearer looking like they've developed some sort of alien cranium.

Its compact proportions make it a good distance helmet, while the TransformAir design actively streamlines airflow to reduce drag and ease the rider along the more punishing routes.

A built-in Magnetic Vivid shield by Zeiss offers additional aero performance and some eye protection, while a variety of colour schemes means there's a whacky design for every rider. It does look absolutely bad-ass, but maybe not one to don when straddling a Boris Bike.

6. Bell Zephyr MIPS Comfortable commuter helmet with lots of room for adjustment Specifications Best for: Commuters Size range: : Small, medium, large Reasons to buy + Adjustable fit + Crash replacement scheme Reasons to avoid - Pricey

If you spend frequent time in the saddle then the Bell Zephyr MIPS helmet is ideal, offering considerable comfort and safety. It has height- and width-adjustable cradles, allowing you to find the perfect fit, and stay-fresh X-Static absorption padding. At just over £200, it’s undeniably pricey, but as a frequent cyclist, you won’t want to leave the house without it. Bell also offer a crash replacement scheme to replace your helmet at a much lower cost should you have an accident when wearing it.

7. Specialized Airnet Bike Helmet Best cycling helmet specifically for women Specifications Best for: Women Size range: Small to large Reasons to buy + Affordable + Good ventilation Reasons to avoid - Not much use for men

Obviously, women can generally wear any helmet that a man can, but with the annoyingly-named Airnet, Specialized is specifically targeting the lady rider, or at any rate, lady riders with long, flaxen locks.

To this end it is 'ponytail ready', thanks to a rear vent called a 'HairPort' – yes, they really called it that. You can also adjust the helmet’s height to fit around your hairstyle. Right.

Anyway, all the relevant safety features are present and correct, it's a classical-looking, quite stylish helmet in general, and presumably this could also be of use to men with long hair. Maybe Rapha could make one and corner the man-bun market.