Best Boxing Day sales and New Year sales 2019

Christmas is nearly here and that means the Boxing Day sales and then the New Year sales will soon be here, too. It's the most magical (money-saving) time of the year. A time where retailers shed the last of their 2019 stock before the new 2020 products arrive, and that means prices are hacked down to ridiculously low levels.

And for T3, whose whole reason to exist is to help connect people with top tech and the perfect products for them, if you're looking for deals, you've come to the right place because we'll have all the best deals from the 2019 Boxing Day sales and New Year's sales right here.

We're feverishly updating this article throughout the Boxing Day sales and January sale season, while our price comparison engine sources the best prices on a billion products. The result? You can find all the best bargains without filtering through reams of rubbish.

The New Year and January Sales mark the final of the 'three peaks' of trade for the retailers, following on from Black Friday and the start of December, so now really is the last period you can score crazily discounted tech until well into 2020.

So, without further ado, here you can find T3's guide to the best Boxing Day sales and the best New Year sales of 2019. We've got quick links to all the biggest sales happening, as well as our expertly curated selection of top pick deals that we think are particularly awesome. We've even got some buying advice to make sure you get what you want and don't get ripped off, too. Enjoy!

Some Boxing Day sales have started already!

Although we're still a couple of weeks away from Boxing Day itself some retailers have decided to go early, kicking off their sales in time for you to snap up some Christmas gifts cheap. Isn't that nice? This follows the Black Friday sales pattern this year where some retailers started their Black Friday sales as early as two weeks ahead of Black Friday itself.

Below are the early Boxing Day sales that are on now.

Boxing Day sales to look forward to

Amazon's Boxing Day sale always offers a great selection of Boxing Day deals.

Amazon Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale 4K TVs, laptops, tablets, Fitbits and many more fantastic Boxing Day deals Reasons to buy + Deals across a fantastic range of products + Free delivery with Amazon Prime

Amazon's Boxing Day sale - Amazon has a great selection of discounts and price drops for Boxing Day 2019, and across loads of clutch product categories as well, with prices slashed on tablets, laptops, phones, TVs, games consoles, fitness wearables, headphones, kitchen appliances and many fashion items.

Currys should be one of your first stops if you are looking for a great Boxing Day deal on a 4K TV.

Curry's Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale Cameras, wearables, home appliances, TVs and games consoles Reasons to buy + Primary destination for great TV deals + Strong smart home gadget showing, too

Curry's Boxing Day sale - Currys has been knocking it out of the park in terms of price cuts since Black Friday, and its Boxing Day deals continue that trend with some super attractive deals on products like Bose headphones, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Pro games consoles, and Sony Bravia and Samsung Smart 4K TVs.

For toys and games, as well as home electronics, Argos is great destination for brilliant Boxing Day deals.

Argos Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale Argos' January Sale is great for picking up deals on toys, games and electronics Reasons to buy + Top selection of LEGO discounts + Loads of great Chromebook deals + Sale starts on Christmas Day 2019

Argos Boxing Day sale - If you're looking to grab some sweet post-Christmas toy deals, and specifically on LEGO, then Argos' Boxing Day sale, which is dubbed the January Sale and starts on Christmas day, is definitely worth checking out. The retailer also has a great selection of cheap laptops and Chromebooks, as well as some very attractive deals on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games consoles.

For home appliances, health and fitness tech, fashion and style, as well as home audio and TV, John Lewis' Boxing Day sale has a great selection of Boxing Day deals.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale Deals on home, garden, smart home, fitness, audio, TV and leisure technology Reasons to buy + Great destination for fitness and audio tech deals + "Never Knowingly Undersold" price promise

John Lewis Boxing Day sale - John Lewis is on the UKs most respected retailers and offers in its Boxing Day 2018 sale a wide-range of quality prices on some of 2018's hottest technology. Its excellent guarantees, which can last up to 5 years, makes it a great destination when buying big-ticket items like the new iPad Pro and Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

Wayfair specialises in home and kitchen deals. (Image credit: Wayfair)

Wayfair Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale A brilliant destination for big Boxing Day home and kitchen discounts Reasons to buy + Great for home and kitchen deals + Really wide-range of products

The Wayfair Boxing Day Sale is, each and every year, one of the best places to browse if you're looking for anything to do with the home or kitchen. Furniture, lighting, decor, textiles and bedding, rugs, storage, mattresses, pet products and more are always stocked in large numbers and the discounts on them frequently huge. This year the Wayfair Boxing Day Sale begins on December 20 and runs through to December 31. While on Boxing Day itself there will be a further large selection of surprise flash sales every three hours.

If you're looking for great camera deals this Boxing Day then you absolutely have to check out the Jessops Boxing Day sale.

Jessops Boxing Day Sale and New Year Sale A truly great destination for camera deals, be that DSLR, CSC or action cam Reasons to buy + Great selection of camera deals + Some very attractive bundle offers

The Jessops Boxing Day sale is a great destination to bag some very special camera deals. The store specializes in DSLR deals, discounting top snappers like the Canon EOS 5D IV. Jessops also has top deals on mirrorless cameras, lenses and accessories, too. There's even discounts to be bagged on telescopes, projectors and binoculars.

AO.com is a leader when it comes round to laptop, gaming console, TV, kitchen and small appliance deals.

AO.com Boxing Day and New Year Sale A cracking and often forgotten destination for great deals Reasons to buy + Cheap laptops, phones, game consoles and more + Price match promise and 7 days-a-week next day delivery

AO.com Boxing Day Sale - AO.com offers a large selection of great Boxing Day deals, and on hot products, too, such as the Nintendo Switch Lite handheld gaming console, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 mobile phone, and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 laptop. The online retailer also offers a price match promise, free 100 day returns, 7 days-a-week next day delivery, and even pay monthly finance options, too.

Looking for a Boxing Day sale that offers plenty of hot mobile phone deals? Carphone Warehouse is definitely worth checking out…

Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day and New Year Sale A premier destination this Boxing Day for great smartphone deals Reasons to buy + Great prices on many of 2018's best phones + Attractive SIM only deals

Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day sale - For deals on great phones like the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, Sony Xperia 1 and OnePlus 7T then the Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day sale should be high up in your list of browsing destinations. The retailer offers a price promise and free next day delivery 7 days a week.

Mobiles.co.uk is an online retailer and doesn't have physical stores like Carphone Warehouse, however its smartphone deals are truly first rate and the breadth of them in its Boxing Day sale impressive.

Mobiles.co.uk Boxing Day and New Year Sale One of the very best destinations online for great phone deals Reasons to buy + Cheap mobile phones, contracts and SIMs + Plenty of cashback special offers

Mobiles.co.uk Boxing Day sale - If you're looking for a new mobile phone in this year's Boxing Day sales, such as the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10, then Mobiles.co.uk is definitely worth a look. The online retailer has a very impressive Boxing Day sale this year and is offering sharp price drops on top phones, data-stuffed contracts and SIM-only deals.

Very.co.uk is a great destination for fashion, cosmetics and toy deals this Boxing Day. It's Boxing Day sale is its biggest ever, too.

Very.co.uk Boxing Day and New Year Sale Super deals on fashion, cosmetics, toys, wearables and electronics this Boxing Day Reasons to buy + Boxing Day leader in cheap fashion and cosmetics deals + Big discounts on cameras and headphones

Very Boxing Day sale - Very has shown many other retailers just how to deliver great Boxing Day deals on clothes, shoes and accessories, with knitwear, jewellery and sportswear but a few of the product areas to see some crazy price cuts. It's not just fashion where top deals are to be bagged, though, with the retailer also dropping some attractive deals on furniture, cookers and games consoles, too.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Mr Porter Boxing Day Sale The destination for winter wardrobe clothing deals Reasons to buy + Incredible selection of men's clothing + Skipped Black Friday this year + Discounts of up to 50% expected

The Mr Porter Boxing Day Sale has, over the past few years, been the destination for men's fashion deals, with everything from Prada to Gucci seeing discounts on December 26. Mr Porter is also a great retailer for shoes, watches, and accessories, too, while it selection of male grooming products are second to none. Most of the year round Mr Porter is incredibly expensive to shop at, so its Boxing Day sale is a great way to land those premium labels for less.

Kitchen and home deals

Smartphone deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

TV and video deals

Headphone and audio deals

Laptop, MacBook and computing deals

Gaming deals

Camera and accessories deals

iPad and tablet deals

Wearable, watches and fitness tech deals

Gadgets, clothing, toys, and other deals

Boxing day sales: how not to get ripped off

Here at T3 we think Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should be a time for friends, family and relaxing (drinking/eating) and playing with your new gadgets and gifts BUT that's no reason why you can't pick up an excellent bargain using your handy personal communication device.

And there is lots of excellent deals out there, so we're sure you can find something you've had on a wish list. However, don’t assume everything you see discounted is a bargain. In the run-up to Black Friday we spotted some retailers increasing prices so they could offer massive discounts on the big day, and consumer groups warn about Boxing Day “pseudo-sales” - that is, sales where items were more expensive than they’d been in the previous weeks.

The law says that sale items must have been sold at full price for 28 consecutive days during the last six months - so it’s fine for a shop to put the price into orbit for a month and then go back to the original price claiming a massive discount (the same thing happens with wine!). It’s a good example of how retailers can follow the letter of the law but not the spirit. That’s not the only trick.

Sales are a tried and tested way of getting rid of hard-to-shift stock, obsolete products and in some cases, goods that have been bought in specifically so that they can be sold in the sale. If you’re looking for something specific it’s a good idea to do your homework on models and prices.

Boxing day sales: doorbusters and loss leaders

Cynics would suggest that doorbusters, the unbelievably huge discounts you see in adverts, are deliberately limited so that the retailer can get footage of fighting customers on the evening news without having to lose too much money.

We’ll give retailers the benefit of the doubt, but we’d point out that the smallest words on the ads - “up to” - are the ones telling you that you won’t be getting 70% off anything you might actually want to buy unless you’re in the queue at 7am - and even then, the discounts might not be as big as you might hope. There are always exceptions, but the typical Boxing Day sales discount is between 20% and 30%.

If goods are faulty, you don’t need a receipt to get your money back: any proof of purchase, such as a bank statement, is fine. You have the same consumer rights with sale items as you do with any other purchase unless the reduction is because of a flaw that you’ve been told about - a tear in fabric, perhaps, or a dent in a laptop’s lid.

If you’re buying online, you’re covered by the distance selling regulations too: in addition to covering you for faulty items, they also enable you to return items for any reason within two weeks, although you’ll have to pay the return postage yourself.

Be very wary when buying from outside the EU: most consumer protection regulation only covers you if the retailer is based in the UK or Europe, and it doesn’t cover private sellers - so many eBay purchases aren’t covered.

Boxing day sales: news and trends

Over the past few years footfall on the high street during the boxing day sales has dropped, with more people than ever directing their deal-hunting attentions to online retailers and their events.

For Boxing Day 2019, though, commentators are predicting that thanks to increased activity from supermarkets and local businesses, many of the biggest discounts will actual be found in store, as the bricks and mortar stores are believed to be targeting a major fight back against online.

This incoming fight back is well documented by analyst firms, too. In mid-December respected consultancy firm Deloitte, which has monitored the price of 800,000 products online and in shops since 2011, stated that it expects the average discount to hit 50% by Christmas Eve this year, and 54% come Boxing Day.

"The operational challenges that sales present in-store mean some retailers could be offering Boxing Day sale prices on Christmas Eve, for those willing to hit the shops early," the firm tellingly added.

This backs up the idea many Boxing Day deals will actually be available earlier than Boxing Day, with bricks and mortal stores going early simply due to the logistical and operational need to do so (staffing issues to get all the deals in place and then process them on one single day).

We've already seen hints of this activity over the past three or four months, with many deals advertised online by retailers such as Currys PC World, only actually available at the discounted price point in store.

In our opinion here at T3, despite this talk, we feel savvy deal shoppers will first and foremost scope out the Boxing Day sales from major online players like Amazon and Walmart before venturing out to local retailers, simply because the breadth of discounts on offer will be far in advance of any single store.

However, we would also suggest identifying a few local physical stores close to your home which stock goods you are interested in (especially department stores and supermarkets) and then pay them a visit early on Boxing Day morning.

The best online Boxing Day deals will be available from well before these physical stores open, so a smart deal hunter will rise early to bag any online offers that take their fancy, before hitting a few physical retailers for the chance of bagging that cherry on top of the cake mega deal.