Android Army: What does your tech say about you?

You are a confident decision maker

"What you tend to find is that Android owners don't want to pay the full whack for a new phone and don't care what others think of that decision," says Dr Buckley. "Maybe the box isn't quite as nice and maybe the download software isn't as neat as iTunes, but it's a fraction of the price and you can do different things with it that Apple won't let you do. You're not at the mercy of [Apple's] development cycle either." "It's a control thing," confirms Stewart. "Android owners look at Apple and see what Steve Jobs is telling them they can and can't do. Even if it's not that important to them, they don't like being told they can't do it."