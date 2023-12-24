3 watch trends I'm predicting in 2024

It's been a big year in the watch industry. 2023 saw a host of quality models hit the market, offering more options for users than every before.

One of the main trends for this year was integrated bracelet sports watches. That saw models like the Christopher Ward The Twelve and the Tissot PRX 80 take on new models at the affordable end of the spectrum.

But what will 2024 hold? Well, I think there are a couple of trends which are going to be prevalent across the industry in the new year.

1. Colour is king

(Image credit: Rolex)

We've already seen colourful dials crop up more and more over the last few years. Whether it's a vintage correct orange dive watch, or a Candy Pink Rolex Oyster Perpetual, there is a distinct trend for more extravagant dials.

That's a trend which I expect to see amplified next year. If I had to go one step further, I'd even predict a change to the kind of colours used. While current colourful watches use bright, saturated hues, I wouldn't be surprised to see more pastel shades on the market.

That would be in keeping with trends set by the Pantone Colour of the Year, which often shapes wider markets. Will we see a Peach Fuzz dial? If so, I'd be quite tempted.

2. GMTs Galore

(Image credit: Norqain)

Different complications go in and out of fashion all the time. Chronographs have arguably been the most notable in recent years, with those subdials making for a really attractive appearance, even if the complication itself is scarcely used.

I can see a growing popularity surrounding the GMT complication right now, and I suspect we'll see a lot more of that in the new year. It makes a lot of sense, too.

Affordable movements from Seiko and Miyota are cropping up in more and more watches, bringing the technology to a more affordable price point. That – coupled with the fact it's just a generally useful complication – means the GMT is more popular than ever.

3. The return of the dress watch?

(Image credit: Rolex)

Okay, this one might be a more out there call. Certainly, of the three I've listed here, this is the one I have least confidence in. But I still think it's something we might see more of.

There's just something special about a really simple watch on a gorgeous leather strap. It's timeless and elegant, and I can see that being much more popular again in 2024.

We saw the Rolex 1908 announced earlier this year, and I think that could play catalyst to a few more name brands adding similar pieces to their catalogues.