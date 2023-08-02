12 travel gadgets you need to take with you on your next trip

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we enter the last month of summer (sad face), now is the time where many people will be jetting off on holiday to relax and bask in the hot weather. But if you haven’t packed properly or remembered to bring your important travel essentials, your restorative trip could quickly turn into a vacation nightmare.

Okay, maybe I’m being a little dramatic but hear me out. Whether you’re heading off to a sunsoaked destination or staying local for a camping trip, having the best suitcase or the best carry-on for the job is essential. But even if you’ve chosen the crème de la crème of the luggage world, it’s still important to make sure you’ve got the right gadgets to make your trip easier.

Long gone are the days where you chuck things into your bag and hope for the best before catching a flight or driving out to a campsite. Now, we need tangle-free cord systems, a constant source for Wi-Fi, hands-free plane entertainment and much more.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best travel gadgets to take with you on your next flight, beach holiday or camping trip to protect your belongings, keep you connected and make your holiday fun and safe.

Travel Gadgets For Flights