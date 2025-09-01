Roku just became more than a streamer – it's now a rival to Sky and Virgin Media

Quick Summary Roku is adding 40 live channels to all its devices, including TVs and streaming sticks. Arriving in the UK this October, they'll be completely free to watch.

Streaming device manufacturer Roku has reinvented itself over the last few years. Not only has its platform expanded to TVs from multiple manufacturers, it operates two streaming services – one of which currently exclusive to the US.

Now there's further expansion in the UK too, with an additional string to its bow coming this October.

Roku is set to launch its own FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels across all devices. There will be 40 live streamed channels in total and they'll be available to access straight from The Roku Channel.

As they're completely free, and complement the existing streaming services lineup on your Roku TV, Stick or other device, it moves the Roku platform even closer to be an all-in-one alternative to paid TV.

Having already been launched in the US, Canada and South America, the new "Streaming Channels" will include golf coverage on PGA Tour, This Old House for home and garden programming, Unsolved Mysteries for crime, and many more.

“With the launch of our first FAST channels in the UK this October, we’re giving viewers more choice than ever before – from iconic series and films to new favourites and niche genres – all for free,” said Roku UK's country manager, Richard Halton.

“It’s an exciting step forward as we continue to expand and open up new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences.”

Roku also recently released new streaming devices in the UK, including the new Roku Streaming Stick Plus. With an RRP of £39.99 (and available for cheaper thanks to several deals you can find online), it's great value for money for a 4K HDR device.

Roku devices are arguably the best on the market for the wealth of different apps they support, and with new features such as the additional FAST channels, they continue to expand in usefulness.